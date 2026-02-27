Sweet music: Novi Choralaires serve sundaes and songs

The Novi Choralaires hold their Sundae Song concert at the Meadowbrook Activity Center Feb. 17.

Photo by Charity Meier

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published February 27, 2026

A member of the Novi Choralaires serves ice cream to a group of seniors. Photo by Charity Meier

NOVI — The sound of music was especially sweet for seniors, their families and friends Feb. 17 as they were treated to songs and sundaes served up by the Novi Choralaires at the Meadowbrook Commons Activity Center.

The Novi Choralaires dished up a collection of popular songs, including “Stand By Me,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love ” and “Music Brings Us Together” before serving the audience ice cream sundaes.

“This is my first time (seeing the Novi Choralaires); I thought it was totally awesome. I’m so relaxed and delighted, and you know everything’s perfect,” said Vivian White, of Redford. “It puts you in a good place. It’s a good feeling.”

White said that she was invited to the event by her cousin, Linda Anderson, a resident of Meadowbrook Commons.

Anderson said she has come to several events at the center, but she had not seen the Novi Choralaires perform before. She said that since it was an evening event, she thought her cousin would also be able to enjoy the show.

“We enjoyed it very much,” Anderson said.

She said she really liked the singers but was especially fond of the group’s conductor, Aidan Rickel.

“I like the conductor. He was really good,” Anderson said. “He was just so lively and really comfortable in doing it. It made you feel relaxed and at ease.”

Alyson Leinweber came to the event with her children and mother-in-law to see her husband, Steven Flake, perform with the Novi Choralaires.

“It feels great to support our community and to be social with some people we don’t know, and have Grandma join us for ice cream,” Leinweber said.

Truman Flake, 11, said that he really liked the ice cream and that it was his dad’s best performance so far this year.

Celia Flake said that Steven has been performing since he was a kid and that she has always enjoyed hearing her son sing.

“I would give his performance an A-plus. I just love to hear his voice,” she said.

The event was well attended. At least 100 people attended the concert, including Jean Reising, of Novi, a member of Beyond Belief, another popular music ensemble.

Reising said she loved everything about the Novi Choralaires performance. She said the group sounded “wonderful” and she likes to support them.

“I don’t know what to say; it was beautiful,” Resing said with a smile.