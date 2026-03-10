Former Wayne County sheriff’s deputy sentenced for illegally pulling over Novi police officer

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published March 10, 2026

Sahil Massey, a former Wayne County sheriff’s deputy, listens as Judge Nanci Grant, of the Oakland County Circuit Court, sentences him for misconduct in office on Feb. 25. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Advertisement

NOVI — A former Wayne County sheriff’s deputy found himself on the other side of the justice system as he was sentenced to probation and community service in Oakland County Circuit Court Feb. 25 for illegally pulling over a Novi police officer.

On Jan. 15, a jury was quick to find Sahil Massey guilty of misconduct in office for pulling over a Novi police officer outside Massey’s jurisdiction on Feb. 24, 2025. Apparently, Massey pulled over the Novi officer as retaliation for the Novi officer earlier pulling him over in Novi.

“Law enforcement officers are public servants entrusted with significant power so they can keep us safe. The misuse of that power violates people’s rights, and in this case, the rights of a fellow officer,” said Jeff Wattrick, Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office public information officer. “This jury’s verdict sends a clear message that abuse of power will not be tolerated in Oakland County.”

On Feb. 24, 2025,, Massey was working undercover when he was pulled over by the Novi police officer. The vehicle Massey was driving was unmarked and had a suspicious license plate. After checking Massey’s credentials, the Novi police officer let Massey go.

Fifteen minutes later, Massey reportedly pulled over the Novi officer in Novi.

Misconduct in office is a felony charge punishable by up to five years in prison and or a $10,000 fine.

Massey graduated from the police academy in 2019 and worked for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for five years until he was terminated as a result of his conviction.

“While he was there, I will tell you that my contacts at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said he was highly regarded and respected by his colleagues and supervisors,” Massey’s attorney, Romi F. Mezy, told Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Nanci J. Grant during sentencing.

He said that Massey has been depressed over the course of his case, particularly after his conviction.

“I’ll say he exercised poor judgment in this case, and this was really out of character for my client,” Mezy said. “I’ve known Mr. Massey and his family for a long time now, and I was surprised when I first found out about my client and the choices he made.”

He said he thought the Probation Department’s sentencing recommendation was appropriate.

Grant said that she read Massey’s statement to the court and said that he didn’t give an explanation for his actions.

“To be fair with his statement, I have read it a few times before today and there is a lot of ‘woe is me’ in it, but there is no ‘I don’t know what I was thinking when I challenged the officer. I don’t know what I was thinking when I wouldn’t let it go, I don’t know what I was thinking when I literally went and chased him down. I don’t know what I was thinking when I followed him out from one gas station and followed him over to another gas station abd put my lights on,’” Grant said.

Grant said that at the time of the incident, the Novi officer was just doing his job. According to Grant, the officer apologized to Massey for unknowingly pulling him over, but Massey became argumentative.

“He couldn’t let it go. He made a very clear decision to try and figure out where that officer was and to follow that officer,” Grant said. “Nothing was done; he didn’t call him any names. He just asked for his license. I don’t know what made him say, ‘Well now, I’m going to go get this officer.’”

She told Massey that she hopes he does get a good job and that he understands that “not everybody is out to get you.”

“If you were any other person, I wouldn’t be putting you across the street (in jail). So, I’m going to follow the (sentencing) recommendation,” Grant said.

She then sentenced Massey to one day in jail that was already served, one year of probation, 40 hours of community service, and fines and costs.

Novi police chief Erick Zinser and Mezy declined to comment on the case.