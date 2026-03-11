Things to do after a boil water advisory ends

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published March 11, 2026

Shutterstock image

Advertisement

The boil water advisory for Novi has been lifted as of March 11, but there are many things to do to ensure that contaminated water particles are removed from all lines into one’s home or business.

Novi residents and businesses who were affected by the March 7 water main break are asked to flush their hot and cold water pipes.

To flush your cold water pipes, turn on the cold water faucets slowly and run them for at least five minutes. This will clear all potential contaminants from the pipe within one’s home or business, according to an email from the city of Novi.

In order to flush your hot water lines, turn on the hot water taps and run the hot water until it becomes cold. According to the city, for a 40-gallon tank, this could take at least 15 minutes; for larger tanks, it could take approximately 30 minutes.

Any device that utilizes water, such as water softeners and humidifiers, should also be flushed.

All water filters on refrigerators, faucet attachments and pitchers should be replaced. Aerator screens should be removed and cleaned as well. This includes medical devices such as nebulizers and CPAP machines. These devices should have the filter replaced and be emptied and cleaned before use.

“Water filters that are commonly used in refrigerators, faucets, pitchers, under the sink, and the whole house, etc. are not designed to remove the specific bacteria potentially present during a boil water advisory,” states a representative from the Oakland County Health Department..

According to the Health Department, ice makers should be emptied and the first two cycles of ice they produce should be discarded.

They also said that dishwashers should be run through a full hot/sanitize cycle while empty before they are used.

In the announcement that the water tests came back clear, the city thanked those involved in fixing the situation as well as the residents for their patience throughout the ordeal.

“We know it was challenging, and we appreciate you for adapting to the circumstances,” a city representative stated in the announcement.

For more information on boil water advisories, see the Oakland County Health Department’s website, oakgov.com/community/health.



