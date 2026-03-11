Novi school district takes the plunge for Special Olympics

Novi High School students jump into ice-cold water to support Special Olympics at Novi High School Feb. 26.

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published March 11, 2026

Event organizers Abby Rea and Olivia Hewitt take the plunge for Special Olympics. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

With the blessing of his caregiver, Shai Simmons, therapy dog Gilmore gets in on the action. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

NOVI — Members of the Novi Community School District plunged into frigid water on Feb. 28 to raise money for Special Olympics.

The event has been coordinated by Unified basketball coaches Olivia Hewitt and Abby Rea since the district started participating last year.

“I’m so cold, I have to smile,” said Rea, a speech and language pathologist in addition to being a Unified basketball coach.

Rea said that 60 people took the plunge this year and helped raise $7,000.

“It’s a pretty good turnout,” she said. “Next year, we’ll be doing it again and hopefully get more plungers.”

The Unified program combines students who have special needs with those who have no disabilities to play team sports together.

Hewitt and Rea said that since they started coaching Unified basketball, they have continued to expand and grow the district’s Unified program.

According to Rea, Special Olympics offers the district many opportunities through its programming, and the polar plunge just allows Novi to give back.

“It’s just a great way to give back to Special Olympics and raise money for them, because they do so much for us in our district, “ said Hewitt.

Student Ryan Burr said his mom works for Special Olympics and convinced him to take the plunge.

“I’m good friends with some of the kids on the Unified team, so to have them out here and kind of do it with them was fun,” said Burr. “I’d do it again. It was a little cold. So, I don’t know if I enjoyed the weather, but I’d do it again.”

He said it was just nice to see everyone having a good time.

Student Chris Acree took a leap of faith as he plunged into the tank of ice-cold water. He said he performed the sign of the cross and said a prayer to “survive” before jumping in, because he has had frostbite before.

“It was fun,” he said of the jump. “It woke me up, definitely.”

He said it was his first time participating in the event and he did it because he wouldn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to try something new.

He said he would recommend it, especially to those who are “tired and sleepy, and want to wake up before you go home.”

“It’s fun to see people’s reactions before yours,” he said.