Suspects arraigned for Partridge Creek shooting

By: Dean Vaglia | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published March 3, 2026

Two teens have been charged as adults for their alleged roles in a shooting at The Mall at Partridge Creek Nov. 23. File photo by Dean Vaglia

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Two suspects now face charges in connection to the shooting of a man at The Mall at Partridge Creek on Nov. 23.

The suspects — 16-year-olds King Payne, of Eastpointe, and Christian Griffin, of Clinton Township — were taken into custody by the Clinton Township Police Department, which announced the arrests on Feb. 13. The U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Roseville Police Department were credited with supporting the search and arrest efforts by the Clinton Township Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Special Investigations Unit.

“We acknowledge this was a complex, lengthy investigation,” said the police statement. “Limited information was intentionally provided during the process to ensure its success. We now stand firm: those responsible have been caught.”

In its statement on the arraignment, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office alleges that Griffin was involved in a physical altercation with the victim. Griffin is alleged to have contacted Payne and led Payne to the victim. Payne is alleged to have shot the victim four times in the torso.

The victim, a 17-year-old Mount Clemens resident, was originally said to be in stable condition after being taken to an area hospital. The alteration was limited to the area of the MJR Theater at the mall, but the township’s ongoing tree-lighting event elsewhere on the property led to officers assigned with event security being some of the first to respond.

“On the night of the community tree-lighting ceremony, residents of all ages gathered for what should have been a joyful celebration,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a press release. “Instead, gunfire erupted, leaving one person seriously injured and causing justified fear throughout the community. My office takes this matter seriously. Our community will not tolerate gun violence.”

The arraignment of Payne and Griffin was conducted by Magistrate Ryan Zemke at the 41B District Court in Clinton Township on Feb. 18. Both suspects now face an assault with intent to murder charge, a felony punishable by up to life in prison. Payne also faces a related felony weapons charge.

Payne’s bond was set at $5 million cash or surety only and Griffin’s was set at $2 million cash or surety only, with no 10% option permitted in either case. Both were lodged at the Juvenile Justice Center in Mount Clemens and are being charged as adults.

“Charging a juvenile as an adult is not a decision made lightly,” Lucido said in the press release. “However, the severity of the allegations necessitated this action. Accountability is fundamental to justice, regardless of age, and my office has a duty to pursue this matter under the full weight of the law.”

Payne is being represented by attorney Timothy Corr and Griffin is being represented by attorney Nicole James. Both attorneys were contacted by the newspaper; Corr did not provide comment while James did not respond by press time.

Both suspects were scheduled to be back in the 41 B District Court for probable cause conferences on Monday, March 2, at 1 p.m. before Judge Carrie Lynn Fuca.

