One injured in shooting at Partridge Creek mall

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published November 24, 2025

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The Clinton Township Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at The Mall at Partridge Creek on the evening of Nov. 23.

Police developed a person of interest during the initial investigation. He was described as black, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with white flowers, jeans and tennis shoes. The man was seen fleeing the mall to the west.

This incident appears to be an isolated event that was contained between two parties, and not an act that targeted the tree lighting ceremony that was occurring at that time.

Clinton Township police were first informed of the incident around 7:13 p.m. with gunshots being reported near the MJR movie theater at the mall. Officers at the mall providing security for the tree lighting ceremony responded to the incident, locating a 17-year-old Mount Clemens resident that was shot. That person was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. Police say the incident began as a verbal altercation and was limited to the theater property.



The Mall at Partridge Creek has issued a statement that reads,“We are currently working with local law enforcement to gather details on what occurred during tonight’s tree lighting event. Guest and staff safety is our top priority, and we will continue to collaborate with Clinton Township Police Department as they investigate this situation.”

The Clinton Township Police Department urges all area residents to ensure their windows and doors are locked and to be alert as it searches for the suspect.

Any information or tips related to the incident can be reported by calling (586) 493-7839.

Other agencies involved in the investigation and response include the Sterling Heights Police Department, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clair Shores Police Department, Utica Police Department, Chesterfield Police Department, the Macomb County Communications and Technology Center (COMTEC), Clinton Township Fire Department, Chesterfield Fire Department, Medstar ambulance service and Partridge Creek mall security.

