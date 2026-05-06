Southfield council approves Fire Department purchase of dashcams, security cameras

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published May 6, 2026

The Southfield Fire Department received City Council approval April 27 to purchase dashcams for its vehicles and closed-circuit television cameras for its fire stations. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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SOUTHFIELD — At its April 27 meeting, the Southfield City Council unanimously approved the purchase of dashcams and closed-circuit television security cameras for the Southfield Fire Department, which officials said will aid in the safety and security of the city’s firefighters and the overall community.

The Fire Department sought authorization from the City Council to purchase in-vehicle dashcams, complete with a 36-month license. The dashcams would help reduce liability risks, encourage safe driving among firefighters and even assist in training, as the dashcams would provide footage from fire scenes.

“The dashcams will go onto the 35 vehicles we have in our department — anything that takes us out into the community,” said Deputy Chief Jason Deneau.

Other features of the dashcams include automatic crash detection, GPS and speed monitoring.

Councilman Daniel Brightwell asked for clarification on if the dashcams are intended to be permanent fixtures, to which Fire Chief Joey Thorington said it was possible. The 36-month license is the average length of licensing for cameras from Samsara Inc., which can then either be reevaluated or renegotiated once expired.

“I think it (the dashcams) is a good idea,” Brightwell said. “I was curious on the duration, assuming this is something ongoing into perpetuity.”

Additionally, the Southfield Fire Department requested approval to purchase CCTV cameras from Samsara Inc. for all five of the fire stations in Southfield. The request to purchase CCTV cameras comes as a result of the Feb. 17 attempted arson at Fire Station 3, and the subsequent urgency from its staff to increase security measures. The cameras would provide a 360-degree view around the exterior of stations, offering protection and deterring future events that could cause damage to the buildings.

Thorington said the CCTV cameras will help create peace of mind at the fire stations.

“It’s nice and it takes a load off,” he said. “Now we can start getting cameras installed and move forward.”

The approval of the dashcams and the approval to purchase security cameras were separate agenda items.

The dashcams, along with the planned 36 month license, will cost $60,480. The funding will come out of the Fire Department Equipment Purchases account.

The CCTV cameras will cost $100,113.63, with the funding being provided by a budget adjustment increase to the Fire Department Equipment Purchases account by $100,113.63, with a corresponding increase to the Use of Fund Balance account.