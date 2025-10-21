Suspect arrested in Macomb Township shooting

Investigators said previously that a suspect snuck onto the property of Eddie Jawad, on 24 Mile Road near Wellington Valley Drive, at around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 14. The suspect began firing at Jawad at around 10:20 a.m.

Published October 21, 2025

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office announced Oct. 19 that an arrest has been made in the alleged attempted murder of a Macomb Township businessman earlier this month.

The arrest was scheduled to be addressed at a press conference at the Macomb County Jail at 9 a.m. on Oct. 22.

According to a release from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team — along with support from the Warren Police Department, the FBI Violent Crimes and Gang Task Force and the Sheriff’s Enforcement Team — executed a search warrant at around 5 p.m. at a residence on Rivard Avenue in the city of Warren. A 32-year-old man was reportedly arrested at that location.

Investigators said previously that a suspect snuck onto the property of Eddie Jawad, on 24 Mile Road near Wellington Valley Drive, at around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 14. The suspect began firing at Jawad at around 10:20 a.m. The suspect then fled in a black Ford Escape SUV bearing a license plate that investigators said was stolen.

Jawad runs numerous gas stations in the metro Detroit area. He was one of several township residents and community members who spoke at a June 3 Macomb Township Planning Commission meeting against rezoning a former drug store for use as a Sheetz gas station.

