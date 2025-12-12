Ceremony honors MCC graduates

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published December 12, 2025

Andrew Whited is scheduled to address his fellow graduates during the Dec. 13 Macomb Community College commencement ceremony at the Macomb Center for Performing Arts on Center Campus in Clinton Township. Jason Boyd, of St. Clair Shores, and Annette Jackson, of Detroit, are the two other students scheduled to speak. Photo provided by Macomb Community College

Advertisement

MACOMB COUNTY — Andrew Whited wants to let other people know that no matter how tough their situation might be, “Don’t dwell on the past. The future has so much in store for you.”

The 21-year-old Clinton Township resident is an example of someone who is beating the odds.

Whited will be among three students who are scheduled to be the guest speakers at the Dec. 13 Macomb Community College commencement ceremony at the Macomb Center for Performing Arts on Macomb’s Center Campus in Clinton Township. Two ceremonies are scheduled, at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Whited graduates with an associate of general studies degree and plans to work in criminal justice. He is currently a police cadet with the Chesterfield Township Police Department.

“Graduation is a big deal for me. I became the first person in my family to graduate high school. I became the first person in my family to graduate college,” Whited said. “Always having my best interest in mind, that kept me going. I knew I wanted to be somebody. I wanted to do good in school.”

Whited, who grew up in Monroe, has lived with the loss of his parents since he was a child.

“My dad died of a drug overdose when I was 5, right before kindergarten,” Whited said. “I was jumping on his back to wake him up.”

When his dad died, Whited’s education was put on hold, and he didn’t start school that year like as planned.

“I got held back,” he said. “I didn’t enter kindergarten that year. I started the next year.”

Whited struggled in school and didn’t have the tools he needed to be a successful student.

“My mom was grieving at that time,” he said.

In time, he lost his mother to a drug overdose.

“My mom died in seventh grade, in the middle of the school year,” he said. “When my mom passed away, a police officer came and gave me a huge hug. He gave me his card. He emailed me once a week and taught me how life doesn’t have to be like that. I didn’t want to grow up around drugs. I’ve seen people overdose. I’ve seen drug deals go down.”

Whited was adopted, and he has a younger brother and a half-sister 10 years older than him. He knew he wanted to get an education and enrolled at MCC after moving to the area.

“I loved it,” he said of the college. “The professors only had my best interests at heart.”

He said the support of teachers throughout his life helped him accomplish his dreams. He also credits his girlfriend Anna Ciaramitaro for her support. As for his parents, “I know they would be very proud of me, 100%.”

Approximately 300 graduating MCC students are expected to participate in the two ceremonies with more than 2,100 degrees for the spring/summer and fall semesters, along with the granting of over 200 certificates. Jason Boyd and Annette Jackson are the other two graduates scheduled as guest speakers at the commencement ceremony.

According to college officials, Boyd, 47, is a U.S. Army Ranger veteran and a former owner and operator of a roofing and construction company for more than 20 years. The St. Clair Shores resident wanted to make a change in his life and enrolled at Macomb. He graduates with an associate of applied science degree in cybersecurity.

“I went from climbing roofs to designing and building secure networks, from managing crews to managing Linux processes,” he said in a prepared statement. “And let me tell you, starting over at 45 years old wasn’t easy. But it was worth it.”

Jackson, 37, will earn an associate of business administration degree in general business. The Detroit resident will continue her education at Walsh College to pursue a bachelor’s degree in operational management.

Jackson battled through chronic illness and mental health setbacks on her journey. She credited Macomb for being a nurturing environment. She is also grateful for Michigan Reconnect for helping her achieve her goals. The program is open to state residents 25 and older and offers free in-district community college tuition.