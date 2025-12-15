Hearings delayed amid new charges in attempted murder trial

Judge Stephen Sierawski listens to Assistant Macomb County Prosecutor Carrie Seward during a hearing for Dawn Huffman, Rachard Huffman and Jasan Martin at the 41-A District Court in Shelby Township on Dec. 11.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published December 15, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The case against three people charged in the attempted murder of a Macomb Township man has been extended into the new year after a new charge was added for one of the defendants.

On Dec. 11, Judge Stephen Sierawski of the 41-A District Court in Shelby Township ordered that preliminary hearings for Dawn Huffman, Rachard Huffman and Jasan Martin would be delayed until the mornings of Thursday, Feb. 19 and Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. The delay comes as a first-degree conspiracy to commit murder charge was added to Dawn Huffman’s case file, which already included previous charges of embezzlement of $100,000 or more and conspiracy to commit embezzlement of $1,000 or more. The new conspiracy charge is punishable by up to life in prison without parole.

Martin is accused of shooting at and wounding Eddie Jawad at his Macomb Township home on 24 Mile Road on the morning of Oct. 14. Dawn Huffman and Rachard Huffman are accused of arranging for Martin to shoot Jawad after Jawad reportedly noticed unusual activity on a business credit card that investigators said led to the alleged financial crimes by the Huffmans.

Dawn Huffman was previously the office manager for Jawad Investments.

“The People were ready to proceed, but as the court is aware we did file … an additional charge against her earlier this week, so she does need to be arraigned on the new charge,” Assistant Macomb County Prosecutor Carrie Seward said. “And then, it is my understanding that all three of the defense attorneys are requesting a new exam date, and given the voluminous discovery as we previously discussed, I’m not really in a position to force them to go forward without having a proper opportunity to review discovery.”

A “not guilty” plea was entered for the new charge leveled against Dawn Huffman.

Martin and Rachard Huffman and their attorneys also made appearances during the Dec. 11 session over conference calls. The session was originally scheduled to be a preliminary examination. Seward expects 14-15 witnesses to be called during the February hearings.

On the day of the proceedings, Martin’s attorney Noel Erinjeri did not give a statement beyond confirming the rescheduled hearing date. Erinjeri could not be reached following the proceedings. Martin sought clarification about whether he still had a bond, which is set at $1 million.

Dawn Huffman’s attorney, Nijad Mehanna, had the “not guilty” plea added to allow for more time to go over the new charge. Mehanna could not be reached following the proceedings. Dawn Huffman did not say anything of note during the hearing, though her $500,000 bond may change.

Thomas Jakuc, Rachard’s attorney, during the proceedings spoke of the need to go over additional discovery.

“We appreciate the concern by the prosecutor,” Jakuc said. “As said, there’s a very large amount of discovery so we want to make sure that it all (can be analyzed) properly.”

Jakuc did not wish to comment before the preliminary hearing. At the proceedings, Rachard sought clarification about the date of the hearing.