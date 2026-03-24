Superintendent gives updates on Southfield school buildings, class offerings, partnerships

The Levey Middle School Marching Band performs at the Southfield Public Schools State of the District address on March 12.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 24, 2026

Southfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Martin-Green delivers the State of the District address. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

The Southfield A&T drum line enters the fieldhouse and marches around the audience at the State of the District address. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

The University K-12 Academy Choir performs a song. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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SOUTHFIELD — Southfield Public Schools held its annual State of the District on March 12, during which the district’s administration provided details to the public on positive happenings within the district.

The presentation was given by Superintendent Jennifer Martin-Green. Highlighted details included school building improvements from the district’s 2022 capital bond, school safety enhancements, academic program expansions, extracurricular activities, community involvements and fiscal responsibility.

“When schools are strong, communities thrive,” Martin-Green said. “When scholars succeed, the future becomes brighter for everyone.”

In terms of building improvements, Martin-Green said the district anticipates five major school building renovations to be completed by the end of year due to funds from the 2022 capital bond. Notable improvements include secure vestibules, technology upgrades and making the buildings more accessible to students with disabilities.

“These improvements ensure that our scholars learn in a safe, modern and inclusive environment,” Martin-Green said.

Southfield Public Schools recently approved three new Advanced Placement courses, which include AP Cybersecurity, AP seminar English 10, and AP Business with Personal Finance. Additionally, students enrolled in Southfield Public Schools have access to college preparation and career-focused educational pathways. Martin-Green said the district aims to have every one of its students graduate with a detailed plan for their futures.

“Our academic rigor prepares scholars for future success,” she said.

Martin-Green said Southfield Public Schools recognizes that there are students who have challenges outside of school that affect their education, including health challenges, food insecurity and housing instability. At the State of the District, Martin-Green announced that Southfield Public Schools has partnered with Oakland County and the Ballmer Group to bring resources and information on health care, housing and food access into the district.

“The partnership allows us to address barriers before they disrupt the learning in our district,” she said.

Southfield Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Lanissa Freeman said she believes in the education the district can provide its students. She said both of her children attended Southfield Public Schools and they are well prepared for their futures. She said Southfield Public Schools does all it can to provide students with a well-rounded education.

“Our students deserve a high-quality education and facilities that match their expectations,” Freeman said.

In addition to the updates, attendees at the event enjoyed performances by the Levey Middle School band, the Adler Elementary School choir, the Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology drum line and the University High School Academy chorus.