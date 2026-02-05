Southfield teen missing, police seeking assistance

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 5, 2026

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating 16-year-old Nyana Franklin-Hudson.

Franklin-Hudson was last seen at approximately midnight on Feb. 3. She is described as a Black female standing approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds. She has long, braided black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, white leggings and black shoes. At this time, she is believed by law enforcement to be voluntarily missing.

Southfield police did not immediately have a photograph available of Franklin-Hudson.

Anyone with information regarding Franklin-Hudson’s location is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



