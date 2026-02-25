Southfield releases statement, resolution on safety, civil rights and local policy

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 25, 2026

File photo by Deb Jacques

SOUTHFIELD — Amid the federal government reportedly leasing office space in Southfield for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement administrative activities, the city of Southfield released a statement, as well as adopted a resolution, about public safety, civil rights and local policy.

The statement was released on Feb. 23 and said the following:

“The City of Southfield remains committed to being a welcoming and inclusive community where all residents feel safe, respected and supported. We understand that recent immigration enforcement activity, both nationally and in surrounding areas, including within our own city, has raised concerns.

We cannot ignore federal law, but we can and will determine how the City of Southfield engages within that framework, guided by our responsibility to protect the safety and trust of our community.

The Southfield Police Department does not participate in immigration status investigations or enforce federal immigration laws. Our officers are focused on local public safety and will respond only in a monitoring capacity to ensure transparency.

The City of Southfield does not grant access to private property or non-public spaces without proper legal authority, such as a valid warrant. Additionally, city technology, including license plate readers, is limited to vehicle related investigations and is not used for immigration enforcement.

Furthermore, the City of Southfield remains focused on community trust, safety and ensuring all residents feel confident accessing services, support and participating fully in community life.”

The city of Southfield also released a resolution formally adopted by the Southfield City Council. The exact language is as follows:

“Whereas, the City of Southfield affirms the inherent dignity, worth and rights of all people and remains committed to being a welcoming and inclusive community where all residents feel safe, respected and supported; and whereas, recent immigration enforcement activity both nationally and in surrounding areas, including within our own city, has raised concerns among residents; and whereas, federal law governs immigration enforcement, the City of Southfield retains the responsibility to determine how it operates within that framework in service of community safety and trust; and whereas, The city recognizes the importance of clearly defining the role, authority, and limitations of local government and law enforcement. Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the mayor and city council of the City of Southfield affirm The city’s commitment to local control, community safety, and the protection of civil rights for all residents; and continue the Southfield Police Department’s policy of not requesting documentation of citizenship when interacting with the public; and clarify that, in the event of federal immigration enforcement activity within the city, Southfield police officers will respond only in a monitoring capacity to ensure public safety; and State that the City of Southfield does not grant access to private property or non-public spaces without proper legal authority, including a valid judicial warrant; reassure residents that city operated technologies, including license plate reader systems, are limited to vehicle related investigations, and do not identify individuals, do not use facial recognition, and are not used for immigration enforcement purposes; all data is controlled, logged, and subject to audit; and emphasize the city’s commitment to maintaining trust and ensuring that all residents feel safe accessing services, reporting concerns, and engaging with local government; and encourage continued community dialogue and collaboration to support a safe, stable and inclusive community.”



