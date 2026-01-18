Southfield Public Arts Commission unveils newest art exhibition

Joe Cazeno III speaks about his art during the opening reception for “Duality and Depth” Jan. 15 at Southfield City Hall.

Photos by Patricia O’Blenes

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 18, 2026

Mixed media pieces by Onzie Norman titled “Split Ends,” left, and “Fragmented Identity,” right, are on display at the open reception for “Duality and Depth” Jan. 15.

Officials stand with artists featured in “Duality and Depth” Jan. 15 at Southfield City Hall. The artwork will be on display until March 31.

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Public Arts Commission and Mayor Kenson Siver hosted an opening reception Jan. 15 for the city’s newest art exhibition, where attendees explored the artwork and the artists explained their pieces.

“Duality and Depth” is the newest art exhibition inside the lobby of Southfield City Hall, located at 26000 Evergreen Road. The exhibition features the works of Michigan-based artists.

The Southfield Public Arts Commission curates a new art exhibition quarterly. “Duality and Depth” features the artworks of Cheryl Anne Barill, Robbie Best, Joe Cazeno III, Lulu Fall, Rebecca Hauschild, Donna Kennedy, Onzie Norman, Tzu Poré, Charlene Uresy and Jami Young.

Southfield Public Arts Commission Chair Delores Flagg said the arts hold importance in Southfield. She said the arts have shifted the mindset of people who might not have considered Southfield a place to be.

“Art speaks volumes,” Flagg said. “It will always be here. It was here yesterday, it is here today and it will still be here tomorrow.”

Siver said this is the sixth year that the Southfield Public Arts Commission has showcased art in Southfield City Hall. He said that the lobby is a heavily trafficked area and that people have given many positive comments over the years.

“It’s a great place to showcase art, and we’re so glad that we have this partnership with local artists,” Siver said.

Cazeno III said his works are inspired by family ties, fatherhood and connection. Four of his pieces are a part of “Duality and Depth.” Additionally, he said he likes to incorporate trees into his work, creating a signature for his art. He said he originally did not have a reason for it, but then he learned about the mycelial network after researching what trees meant within nature.

Cazeno III said this network is how plants are connected to each other. This is referenced within his artwork.

“It’s about connection and growth,” he said.

Norman’s background in art started with carpentry, and this craftsmanship is central to his creations. He has four pieces in the exhibition. Norman said most of his work focuses on Black history and culture.

“I look at the issues inside, both the good and bad,” Norman said.

“Duality and Depth” will be displayed in the Southfield City Hall lobby until March 31.



