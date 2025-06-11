Southfield prepares for 2025 Juneteenth celebration

By: Sarah Wright | Southfield Sun | Published June 11, 2025

Shutterstock image

SOUTHFIELD — Community members can expect multiple events and activities to celebrate Juneteenth in Southfield.

Juneteenth occurs on June 19 and, according to the City of Southfield website, “is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It is also often observed for celebrating African American culture.”

“I believe we observe holidays like Juneteenth to remember the past and the horror and trauma that enslavement brought to people,” Mayor Kenson J. Siver stated in an email. “And, we celebrate Juneteenth for the freedom it brought. There is still slavery in the world and there are those who would take our freedoms away. Let us not forget the past and not allow our freedoms to be impinged.”

During the month of June, Southfield will have a wide variety of educational events and activities to recognize this day. This includes multiple events from the Southfield Public Library:

• “The Legacy of the Black Medical Schools and Departments in the United States” exhibit from now until June 30. Historians, educators and students will further discuss research on this topic June 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• The “In the Shadow of History: Presidential & Historical Moments Captures” exhibit will be available for viewing from May 18-June 30.

• The “Freedom Confirmed: President Abraham Lincoln’s Courage to Create Change” lecture on June 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• The Friends of the Southfield Public Library Juneteenth Jazz & Blues Concert will occur on June 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Southfield Public Library Fountain Terrace (with a rain location in the meeting room). It will feature the music of the Chris Canas Band.

• A Juneteenth open mic event on June 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside on the front lawn or inside the Meeting Room, depending on the weather. Tony Speaks will by the MC Host and participants may register through the library website though walk-ins may be permitted if time permits it. PG-13 content is encouraged.

“We have celebrated Juneteenth for a number of years and have a variety of events to uplift, educate and celebrate Juneteenth,” Kelly Ireland Rembert, Outreach Librarian for Southfield Public Library, said in an email.

On June 13, Southfield Parks & Recreation will host a Juneteenth Senior Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 for residents and $30 for non-residents and can be purchased on the Parks & Recreation website or by calling (248) 796-4620. The event will feature food and multiple performances.

For June 14, the Juneteenth flag will be raised at the circle drive in front of City Hall at 9:30 a.m. Mayor Siver will lead a 2.5-mile Juneteenth walk from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., beginning at the Southfield Municipal Campus front circle. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Southfield Parks & Recreation will be hosting the free Juneteenth Jubilee event which will feature re-enactors from the Southfield Historical Society, food trucks, games and activities, performances from the Detroit RSVP AllStars.

On June 19, The Pearls of Service Foundation and the Southfield Chamber of Commerce will come together to host the 2025 Juneteenth Celebration themed Pathway to Promise: Culture and Scholarship at the Southfield Regency Banquet Center on 25228 W. 12 Mile Road. This will feature a special presentation by jazz artist Daryl Beebe and 23 Scholarships will be awarded to local students. Tickets for the event cost $75 and can be purchased at www.pearlsofservicefoundation.org/juneteenth.

A free Juneteenth authors event will be held on June 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Empowerment Church at 24350 Southfield Road.

For more information, visit cityofsouthfield.com/news/city-southfield-celebrates-juneteenth-week-activities-and-events-june-13-25 or southfieldlibrary.org.