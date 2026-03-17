Southfield police seek public’s assistance in locating missing teen

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 17, 2026

Aljaf

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating missing 17-year-old Mahdi Aljaf.

Aljaf was last seen on March 15. He is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has a medium complexion with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Aljaf’s location is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248)796-5500.



