Southfield police say no charges will be filed in fatal shooting at cocktail lounge

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren addresses the media at a press conference Jan. 16 regarding a shooting that occurred on Jan. 10 at Bloom cocktail lounge.

Photo by McKenna Golat

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 16, 2026

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department held a press conference Jan. 16 to go over the details of a shooting that occurred Jan. 10 at Bloom, a cocktail lounge located at 25080 Southfield Road, and stated that the investigation concluded with no charges filed.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. on Jan. 10, Southfield officers that were directing traffic in the area of 10 Mile Road and Southfield Road heard gunshots coming from the parking lot of Bloom. Upon responding to the gunshots, officers located a 33-year-old Detroit woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a 36-year-old Detroit woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. Police also found that a 30-year-old male security guard was involved in the incident.

Both women were transported to Henry Ford Providence Southfield Hospital for treatment. The 33-year-old woman was pronounced deceased by physicians at 3:10 a.m. The 36-year-old woman is recovering from her injuries.

Police Chief Elvin Barren said he wanted to acknowledge the tragic loss of life and the injury that occurred.

“Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones and community members affected by the incident, and we recognize the profound impact this has had on everyone involved,” he said.

The Police Department’s investigation found that the incident began as a domestic-related physical altercation. The 33-year-old’s sister and her sister’s husband were in a physical altercation, during which the sister received a head injury, according to police. The 33-year-old then became engaged in a physical altercation with the 36-year-old woman, who is the sister of the 33-year-old woman’s brother-in-law, police said.

Bloom security came outside and gave aid to the injured woman. According to police, the 30-year-old security guard observed the 33-year-old woman walk toward him with a wrench. He instructed her to drop it. She dropped the wrench, police said, and then unholstered her Sig Sauer P365 9 mm handgun. The security guard then reportedly fired his Shadow Systems handgun.

There were a total of eight shots, according to police, all fired by the security guard. Six reportedly struck the 33-year-old woman. The 36-year-old woman, who was nearby, was struck once in the leg.

The security guard turned over both guns to law enforcement when they arrived, police said, and both handguns were registered to their respective owners. Additionally, both possessed concealed pistol licenses.

Barren wanted to dispel rumors that the security guard is affiliated with law enforcement.

“He has approximately 10 years of experience in private security,” Barren said. “He is not a police officer in any capacity.”

This incident was presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office by the Southfield Police Department. Based on the evidence collected, charges will not be issued against the security guard. Barren said that the security guard’s name will not be released, and that the criminal investigation has been closed.

Barren said law enforcement and the city of Southfield will look to have conversations with the owners of Bloom lounge to determine how to prevent further incidents.



