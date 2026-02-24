Southfield man charged with arson for blaze at rear of fire station

Fire damage is visible on the garage door at Southfield Fire Station #3.

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 24, 2026

SOUTHFIELD — At approximately 12:16 p.m. Feb. 17, Southfield police officers responded to Fire Station No. 3, located at 20135 12 Mile Road, on a report of arson.

A man, later identified by law enforcement as Southfield resident Devon Woodson, 33, allegedly poured gasoline on the ground to the rear of the fire station, ignited it and fled the scene. According to Southfield Police Department Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley, Woodson does not have any prior charges of arson.

According to Huguley, the incident is currently under investigation and the reason Woodson allegedly set the fire is unknown.

The fire station was occupied by firefighters at the time of the arson. A fire crew returning to the station observed the fire and extinguished it. No injuries were reported. There is property damage to the station, which includes the station’s garage door, an entry door and sections of vinyl siding on the building.

Responding officers and detectives reportedly used technology to obtain images and identify Woodson and his vehicle. At approximately 3 p.m., police said, Woodson was arrested without incident. The case was submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, and one count of second-degree arson was authorized.

Woodson was arraigned in 46th District Court Feb. 20. Woodson’s bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety, 10%, with a GPS tether, and his bond was posted that same day.

Woodson’s attorney, Jeffery Taylor, said via email that he had yet to obtain discovery materials as of Feb. 23 and therefore could not provide comment.

Woodson’s next court date, a probable cause conference, was scheduled for March 6.

“A fire station represents safety, readiness and service,” Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said in a prepared statement. “An attack on the facility is an attack on every resident who depends on rapid emergency response. The Southfield Police Department stands shoulder to shoulder with our firefighters in protecting this community. I am proud of our officers for their swift, professional actions in apprehending the violent suspect and ensuring accountability.”