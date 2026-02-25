Southfield council authorizes purchase of drone, camera for Police Department

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 25, 2026

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield City Council at its Feb. 23 meeting unanimously approved the purchase of a Fotokite tethered drone and pole camera for the Southfield Police Department’s mobile command vehicle.

The drone and camera, which is being purchased from Farber Specialty Vehicles, will be added onto the Police Department’s new mobile command vehicle. The vehicle, which the City Council approved for purchase Feb. 3, is currently being built. The addition of the drone and camera will enhance the capabilities of the mobile command vehicle.

The drone will have the ability to go up 160 feet in the air. It would be equipped with standard video and thermal cameras. The pole camera would also be attached to the command vehicle and have the ability to extend 30 feet in the air. It would allow for close perimeter awareness for officers inside the mobile command vehicle.

Councilwoman Yolanda Hayes asked for clarification on if the drone was physically attached to the vehicle. The drone would be attached to the mobile command vehicle by a thin cable and can only be deployed in the vicinity of the vehicle.

“My question would have been if the drone would be tagged in case it falls in some area it can’t be seen,” she said. “But the tether now explains that.”

Southfield Police Department Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley said the vehicle will assist in the Police Department’s public safety initiatives. He said the mobile command vehicle will allow the Police Department to strategically place resources as they relate to any kind of situation.

Huguley said that the mobile command vehicle will be utilized for different SWAT-related calls and that the addition of the drone and pole camera will allow for the vehicle to be in a removed location during those calls.

“It will help us secure events on the front line and throughout the city, and it will also help to secure locations when we have SWAT-related callouts,” Huguley said.

The cost of the Fotokite tethered drone is $66,122; the cost of the pole camera is $43,112; and the cost of the labor is $13,643. This brings the total cost to $122,877. The funds for this expenditure will come from the drug forfeiture fund.