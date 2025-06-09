Slides, sidewalks and stalls approved by trustees

Sidewalks in the southwest of Macomb Township will be subject to repairs soon after the Board of Trustees approved a $853,400 sidewalk maintenance contract at its May 28 meeting.

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published June 9, 2025

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — With Memorial Day done and passed, there were several particularly summery agenda items that came before the Macomb Township Board of Trustees on the evening of May 28.

From top to bottom the matter that came up the most was the maintenance of the township’s sidewalks. A public hearing was held, and approval was eventually granted for the maintenance of sidewalks in the southwest of the township — north of Hall Road, east of Hayes Road, south of 22 Mile Road and west of Romeo Plank — with trustees awarding Luigi Ferdinandi & Son Cement Co. a $853,400 contract to perform the work.

Trustees also approved new policies and procedures regarding the maintenance of sidewalks. Following up on last year’s revision to section 16-25 (sidewalks and pathways) in the township code of ordinances, the new policy lays out how residents will be informed about how their property’s sidewalk is damaged, what steps they can take to have it repaired, what standards and regulations sidewalks must adhere to and more.

Last but not least, township officials approved beginning the design work required to carry out the township’s 2026 pathway gap closure program.

“We’re looking at filling in some gaps in this program along Heydenreich (Road) from Hall (Road) to 21 (Mile Road), Card Road from 22 to 23 (Mile roads) and then there’s a few gaps on Tilch Road from Hall to 21 and a little area on East View Drive that extends off of Tilch Road,” Assistant Township Engineer Crystal Kozak said. “We’re also going to look at doing the engineering on the east side of Fairchild Road south of the railroad tracks to Hall Road.”

The 2026 program has an expected total project cost of $1.08 million.

Parks and recreation

The Parks and Recreation Department had several items come before the board that received approval. First up and approved was the first phase of renovations to the Macomb Corners Park restrooms. Coming at a cost of nearly $74,000, the work will be handled by Winstar Construction. The maintenance is timed to be between baseball and soccer seasons but will require a bit of adjustment to scheduled park activities.

“We want them to start on (July 7) because it’s between baseball and soccer season,” Parks and Recreation Director Sal DiCaro said. “It says 4-6 weeks. They think if there’s no complications, they can have it done (in) four weeks. We will have porta-johns, obviously, on phase one and we’ll move the Roscoe event to phase two. Other than the daily (activity) at the playscape, we won’t have the harder (activities) out there.”

Following that, trustees approved the purchase of a new water slide for the aquatic center at a cost of $306,000. The waterslide is provided by Splashtacular and will replace the original Splashtacular water slide installed in 2004.

Documentation in the board meeting packet from Splashtacular indicates the project is estimated to take 3-4 weeks to complete.