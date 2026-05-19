Sewer renewal projects set for June

Cured-in-place pipe lining is applied to a sanitary sewer pipe. Over 2.5 miles of CIPP lining will be applied to township sewers this summer.

File photo

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published May 19, 2026

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — A new slate of work to repair sewers was approved by the Macomb Township Board of Trustees on May 13.

The project, officially known as the “2026 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation by Full Length CIPP Lining project” in board documentation, is a $1.5 million project that will see Insituform

Technologies USA apply over 2 1/2 miles of cured-in-place pipe lining to township-owned sewers.

“Full length means it goes from one manhole to the next; the entire pipe gets lined,” said Kevin Johnson, director of the Macomb Township Department of Public Works. “They put basically a bag through the pipe. They fill it with a resin, use water in there to fill it up and it adheres (the lining) to the pipe. Essentially, it’s putting a pipe within a pipe. We’re creating a new pipe within a pipe that will now be able to be used for the next 50-100 years, versus digging it up and replacing it which is way more invasive.”

Work will take place mostly in the southwestern quadrant of the township with additional work taking place in the township’s southeast. Major roads where work will take place include 22 Mile Road between Hayes and Garfield roads and Heydenreich Road between 22 Mile and 21 Mile roads.

Trustee Charles Oliver said replacing the affected lengths of pipe could have cost the township $10 million or more.

Part-time, election worker pay increases

Trustees also approved a new pay scale for part-time township employees and adjusted compensation rates for election workers.

The part-time pay scale is divided into 10 tiers which will be used for compensating permanent, temporary, seasonal and internship part-time employees not covered by the township’s collective bargaining agreement. The new scale provides standardized compensation levels across township departments, versus the prior model of township departments having their own scales for part-time employees.

The election worker compensation adjustments affect single-day election workers. Clerk Kristi Pozzi said the compensation increases are to make up for the increased demands, requirements and public scrutiny of elections.

“Election workers are entrusted with significant responsibilities, including ballot handling, voter processing, equipment operation, documentation and maintaining the integrity of the election process,” Pozzi said. “In addition to these increased responsibilities, election workers now perform their duties under a heightened level of public scrutiny and, at times, in challenging or hostile environments. The potential for legal consequences, including criminal penalties for failures to properly follow election procedures, further reflects the seriousness of their role.”

Training is increased from a $25 flat rate to $30, while most other flat-rate positions see $25-50 increases. Chairs and co-chairs see respective increases of $7 and $3 to their hourly rates.