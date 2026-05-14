Macomb County hosts largest gathering of centenarians

Attendees of the May 8 100 Club celebration look over a printout of 1926 facts.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published May 14, 2026

Marvin Porretta, 102, poses for a photo at a May 8 100 Club celebration alongside son Michael, daughter Diane Fox and a photo of himself in the Army. Originally from Ohio, Marvin’s lifetime hobbies include SCUBA diving, camping, skating, biking, bingo and watching movies. Photo by Dean Vaglia

The gathered attendees at the May 8 100 Club celebration clap for Mamie Nix, 101. The Mount Clemens resident was part of the third generation of free people born in her family in Alabama and was raised in Detroit by her father. Photo by Dean Vaglia

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MACOMB COUNTY — On May 8, the Macomb County Office of Senior Services assembled nearly 30 of the county’s oldest residents for a celebratory luncheon at the Clinton-Macomb Public Library’s Romeo Plank branch.

The gathering of 29 centenarians — people who are at least 100 years old — served as a groundbreaking moment for the senior services office’s 100 Club program.

“This event here is the largest gathering of folks that are 100 years of age in the history of Macomb County and in the state of Michigan,” Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said during an address at the May 8 gathering.

Sheila Cote, director of Macomb County Office of Senior Services, said the county has been able to connect with around 85 centenarians over the past few years and expects to find more as the years go on.

“I think the trend, in terms of better healthcare (and) better access to healthcare, I expect the trend to increase,” Cote said. “We’ve certainly seen an increase since we started this a few years back, so I’m hopeful that the trend is going in the right direction.”

The 100 Club program has seen a mix of in-person centenarian events and visiting them at their homes. Centenarians recognized by the county are given a gift bag with an embroidered blanket. Attendees of the May 8 event were also given a Bundt cake.

Of the 29 centenarians who attended the May 8 celebration, among them were 21 women and eight men. During World War II, five of the centenarians served in the military while five of the women were “Rosie the Riveters” — women who entered the industrial workforce. Not all of the centenarians were native Michiganders: four were born in Pennsylvania before growing up in the Great Lakes State.

The oldest man was Jessie Wilcoxson, who was 103 at the time of the event and is set to turn 104 on Thursday, June 4. The most senior woman — and oldest attendee overall — was Lucille Chase; she was 108 at the time of the event and turns 109 on Friday, July 17.

As for the secrets of longevity, Cote shared a few of the ones she’s heard over the years.

“Oftentimes I hear that they enjoy a glass of wine in the evening,” Cote said. “They always enjoy dancing and living an active lifestyle. Oftentimes they’ll say being kind to one another and having a loving family. It’s always interesting to hear from their perspective what brought them to longevity.”