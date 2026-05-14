Whitmer makes budget push at final Macomb address

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel speaks with Governor Gretchen Whitmer for a question-and-answer session on May 11 at the 2026 Governor’s Luncheon in St. Clair Shores.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published May 14, 2026

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MACOMB COUNTY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made her final appearance before Macomb County business and civic leaders on May 11, presenting the keynote address at the Macomb County Chamber and Connect Macomb’s Governor’s Luncheon.

Taking place at the Assumption Cultural Center at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in St. Clair Shores, Whitmer’s time on stage was preceded by comments from Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. The county executive discussed Macomb’s economy — which he said has grown to $57 billion annually — and praised changes to how the state funds roadwork. Hackel praised Whitmer for the relationship between the county and the governor’s office over her eight years in office.

“I’ve been through two governors now, Gov. (Rick) Snyder and now Gov. Whitmer,” Hackel said. “We’ve had a great connectivity with both over these past 16 years, but it’s a great pleasure that I’ve been able to work with this governor because it’s just a phone call away. Any time we have a conversation, if we need something, the issues we’ve been able to solve … When we start talking about Selfridge and making sure there was no base realignment closure, I think we put that to rest about eight years ago, but I think we’ve solidified another 100 years of Selfridge airbase by having the fortunate opportunity of working with this governor and this president.”

While Hackel reminisced, Whitmer focused on goals and challenges ahead. Her first topic of discussion after taking the stage was on the rupture of a 42-inch Great Lakes Water Authority water main in Auburn Hills that occurred over the weekend, disrupting water service in several Oakland County communities. She declared a state of emergency on May 10.

“I know that estimates from the experts are looking like two weeks until service is restored, but two weeks is too long for business, for schools and for families to go without water,” Whitmer said.

She would dive into a bit of reminiscing about the promised new fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, though shifted to discussing work being done by state and federal authorities to help prepare the base for the new mission and highlighted the $850 million economic impact of the base. Whitmer used the funding for Selfridge in a call to the audience members to help get her final budget over the line in Lansing.

“I’m committed to ensuring the base will be ready for aircraft to arrive by 2028, and I know our congregational delegation will keep fighting for this in DC as well … Right now, the Legislature has an opportunity to work together to make sure the state investments needed to secure the project get done,” Whitmer said. “We’ve done it before. It’s time to do it again to ensure that we get the new mission on time. I’ve encouraged both chambers of our Legislature to include funding for Selfridge in their budgets, but we need to get this across the finish line by June 1. So, I do have an ask of all of you: Please make sure your legislators know how important this is (and) that it happens in the next few weeks.”

Candice Miller, Macomb County’s public works commissioner and a Republican, was taken aback by the governor’s call for attendees to lobby Lansing — but was fully in support of it.

“The dangerous thing that we’re at right now is whether or not the Senate is going to pass the supplemental (funding) to help pay for the necessary infrastructure improvements, which are extending the runway and then drainage work around there as well,” Miller said. “The Michigan House has passed, I think it’s a $152 million standalone appropriation, and the Senate has not done that.”

Miller has long been a supporter of the base in Harrison Township, having been married to one of its commanders, and she sat on numerous committees regarding its future. Miller was positive of Whitmer’s bipartisan work with President Donald Trump and other Republicans at the state, federal and local levels to secure new missions at the base and ensure it gets the upgrades it needs to take on an upcoming F-15EX mission.

The public works commissioner envisions a great synergy to be had in the region given the strong defense economy located across Macomb County and the need to upgrade the base, but the economic windfall she hopes for will not happen if the state does not contribute to the nearly $1 billion in upgrades Selfridge needs.

“If we fall behind with these (funding) deadlines, it’s highly likely that the Pentagon will move these airplanes to a different state,” Miller said. “It’s just what’s going to happen. We’ll be shut out. It’s a huge concern, which is why I’m sure the governor mentioned that. I wasn’t surprised she talked about Selfridge, but I was surprised when she asked everybody to lobby their state legislators. That’s not normally something she says … So she’s obviously concerned this might not happen in the state Senate.”

With less than a year to go in office, Whitmer said her focus for the remainder of her term would be on getting the basics done: improving education, increasing jobs and lowering costs.

The governor highlighted how Macomb County factored into some of her administration’s educational achievements: Over 4,700 Macomb County students were enrolled into free preschool programs in the past school year, and Macomb County has the highest number of applicants to the Michigan Reconnect program. The K-12 per-pupil funding has been increased to $10,000.

Following her remarks, Whitmer sat down with Hackel for a question-and-answer session. Questions ranged from jokes about intracounty relationships, to semiserious inquiries about her not driving for eight years, to more serious topics such as her thoughts on the current political climate. Regarding her plans after she leaves the governor’s mansion, Whitmer said she would step back for at least a while.

“I am going to take a little break and walk the earth for a bit,” Whitmer said. “My family and I have been in this for the better part of 25 years. I’ve got a lot of gas in the tank. There are a lot of things that might be stimulating and interesting to do, but I’ve not stumbled on anything. I just want to make sure I don’t take my eye off the job for the next seven-and-a-half months and then I’ll take that walk and figure out what’s next. I’ll let you know when I figure it out.”

Speaking as a Republican, Miller’s appraisal of Whitmer’s tenure in office was mixed. She criticized the state’s education performance under Whitmer and said there was much left to do about improving infrastructure like roads and underground systems, though said she has been a popular governor.

But when Whitmer is out and someone new serves as the state’s executive, Miller hopes the support for Selfridge remains a fixture in Lansing.

“I’m just hoping that universally — whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican or an independent — you are going to be a strong supporter of Selfridge … almost 70% of all of the defense contracts in the state come into Macomb County,” Miller said. “We have some top-tier suppliers here … and so many secondary tiers, just an enormous economic drive here for this area as we diversify a bit from automotive to aerospace and other sectors. We have huge potential, and a critical component of that is making sure Selfridge is funded properly to accommodate the future.”