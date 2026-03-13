Second protest opposes Southfield office lease that might house ICE lawyers

West Bloomfield resident Ben Pulver leads a sing-along and plays guitar at a protest near One Towne Square in Southfield on March 11.

Photos by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 13, 2026

Protesters gather at a rally near One Towne Square on March 11. The protest was in opposition to a lease agreement between Redico and the U.S General Services Administration for office space allegedly for the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, which acts as attorneys for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, speaks to protesters in Southfield on March 11.

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SOUTHFIELD — Over 150 people gathered on March 11 near One Towne Square in Southfield to show opposition to a lease agreement between Redico and the U.S. General Services Administration for office space that protesters allege will be used by the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, which acts as the attorneys for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The rally and press conference was organized by a local coalition called the Southfield Neighbors Action Committee and was attended by Michigan Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield; U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit; Southfield residents; and non-Southfield residents. The people at the rally called for Redico to cancel the lease and to keep ICE out of Southfield.

A similar rally and press conference took place on Feb.17 at the site.

Lauren Fink, a member of SNAC, said it is time for Redico to cancel the lease agreement, and that residents do not want the lawyers representing ICE, or any kind of ICE presence, in Southfield.

“Redico says they are proud to be headquartered in Southfield, they say they love Southfield and our community,” she said. “We have a great idea for how they can show it. … Redico, it is time to cancel the lease.”

Moss said the lease agreement for an alleged ICE office does not represent the values of the Southfield community.

“ICE is causing the disruption, ICE is causing the harm,” he said. “All of us coming together to push back will continue to make sure our voices are heard.”

Tlaib said ICE is attempting to expand its presence into southeast Michigan despite public pushback. She also called for other tenants of the office building to cancel their own leases in protest of the lease agreement between Redico and the U.S. General Services Administration.

Tlaib said the lawyers who would occupy the space are not protecting the rights of citizens, but instead protecting the “deportation machine.”

“It is part of the structure in the system that the deportation machine depends on,” she said.

Redico released a media statement regarding the protest on March 11.

“REDICO is aware of the community protest that was held outside of our office building on Wednesday, March 11 and the general concerns that have been raised in recent weeks. We take these concerns seriously.

“From the beginning, we have been in close communication with our employees and tenants and have had ongoing discussions with city officials and community leaders. We will continue meeting with city and community leaders and remain committed to transparency. In those conversations, we have made the following points clear:

• REDICO has not entered into a lease with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

• The lease in question is with the United States of America, by and through the General Services Administration, for general office use only, consistent with REDICO’s longstanding relationship with GSA.

• The terms of the lease explicitly prohibit any law enforcement, detention or similar activities from occurring at the property.

• Should the terms of the lease be violated, REDICO is prepared to fully enforce the agreement.

• The safety and security of employees, tenants and the community is our top priority.

“REDICO has been part of the Southfield community since 1967. Our employees live and work here. Our families are part of this community, and we remain deeply invested in its safety, stability and long-term success.”



