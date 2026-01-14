Rosedale Community Players to perform ‘Intimate Apparel’

The cast of “Intimate Apparel” poses for a photograph at Peace Lutheran Church Jan. 8.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 14, 2026

SOUTHFIELD — The Rosedale Community Players will be presenting “Intimate Apparel,” a play that explores themes of intimacy, race, class and the cost of postponing dreams.

“Intimate Apparel” will be performed at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 17029 W. 13 Mile Road in Southfield. Performances will take place from Friday to Sunday between Jan. 23 and Feb. 7. Friday and Saturday performances will take place at 8 p.m., while Sunday performances will be at 2 p.m. On Feb. 7, there will be two performances, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m.

The show takes place in 1905 and follows Esther, a seamstress who sews lingerie for women of all classes. She navigates her relationships with friends, a fabric salesman and a man writing her love letters.

“Intimate Apparel” was written by American playwright Lynn Nottage. She has won a number of awards for playwriting, including a Pulitzer Prize and an Obie Award.

Director Byron Keys said “Intimate Apparel” is a story of resilience and love.

“It’s a story of love, of wanting love and loving the wrong person,” he said.

Keys said Rosedale Community Players is committed to bringing new and interesting stories to the stage. He said “Intimate Apparel” is an incredible script, and it is a story that diversifies what Rosedale Community Players offers in theater.

The show consists of a six-member cast. Carol Shirley-Browne portrays the show’s lead, Esther. She said Nottage’s writing is flowy and descriptive. She said the audience will get lost in the writing and be fully immersed in the performance.

“It’s an emotional play, but it also has its funny moments,” Shirley-Browne said. “Even though the story is set in 1905, it can be translated right into 2026.”

Bri Tomczak portrays the character Mrs. Van Buran. Tomczak said the show has a story that many people can relate to and enjoy.

“It’s a story that needs to be shared,” Tomczak said. “Nottage writes so beautifully.”

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the Rosedale Community Players’ online box office at rosedalecommunityplayers.com. People can also reserve tickets and pay at the door by calling (313) 532-4010 or emailing rcptickets@gmail.com.