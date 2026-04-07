Rochester man sentenced to jail for threatening judge

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 7, 2026

Jamar Warren

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ROCHESTER — A 31-year-old man from Rochester has been sentenced after threatening a Macomb County Circuit Court judge.

Jamar Warren was given 7.25 to 20 years in prison March 30 by another Macomb County Circuit Court judge, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

Nessel said her office “cannot tolerate violent threats made against judges for simply doing their job.”

“Intimidating a judge is an attack on the rule of law itself and undermines the entire judicial system. My office will continue to take such threats seriously and prosecute individuals who commit these crimes to the fullest extent of the law,” she said in a statement.

Prosecutors say Warren threatened to shoot 16th Circuit Court Judge Kathryn Viviano after she sentenced him to prison on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon in November 2022.

According to reports, he reportedly became disruptive and was removed from the courtroom. He continued the hearing over Zoom in his jail cell and is accused of threatening to shoot the judge at the end of his hearing.

The Department of the Attorney General charged Warren with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of using a computer to make a terrorist threat in April 2023.

Warren pleaded guilty in January 2026 to one count of making a terrorist threat. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

Warren’s attorney, Micheal B. Kilpatrick, could not be reached for comment at press time.