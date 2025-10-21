Rochester Christian University's Klint Pleasant inducted into BCAM Hall of Fame

Klint Pleasant points at the crowd of spectators as he is honored for being inducted into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Hall of Fame.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Scott Bentley | Rochester Post | Published October 21, 2025

The spectators on hand watch the message from Michigan State University’s Tom Izzo congratulating Pleasant on his accomplishment. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

ROCHESTER — Rochester Christian University’s longtime basketball coach Klint Pleasant was inducted into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Hall of Fame Oct. 5.

On Sept. 23 there was a celebration of his accomplishments at Frank Rewold and Sons in Rochester. At the event were former players, university staff members, friends and family.

“I let them use our office here because it’s pretty conducive to stuff like that,” Frank Rewold said. “They had a great group of people here.”

Frank Rewold and Sons built the university’s basketball arena five years ago and has been a supporter of the school and its programs for years. Hosting the event to honor Pleasant was a no-brainer.

“To me it’s just a class act, what they do up there,” Rewold explained. “What they do is they build young men and women. … That’s the bigger picture to me that makes it so cool.”

The event itself, ended up being a surprise to Pleasant. What he initially thought would be a get-together of a few friends ended up becoming a room filled with people who made an impact on his career.

“I didn’t think much of it. I thought it would be smaller. … I was blown away and was completely overwhelmed and honored,” Pleasant said. “I choked up. I got up there and looked out and thought, ‘I don’t know what I’ve done to have such good friends.’ It felt good.”

This was a great opportunity to showcase the impact that Pleasant and Rochester Christian University have had on so many people. Former players from all walks of life, and even some different countries, came in to honor the coach.

“Seeing all the former players there and thinking time flies,” Pleasant said. “It does make me think that it’s been a life well lived. … We did something worthwhile and we did something good. Now they transition from being my players to being my friends.”

Pleasant is entering year 15 as head coach for Rochester Christian and has won the UCSAA National Championship twice with the school. While his coaching career isn’t over, his legacy is already ingrained.

“I just felt honored. … Coaching can be a real grind, and the seasons can be long. Sometimes you wonder if you’re making a difference,” Pleasant said. “Having an opportunity to scratch together a career that’s worthy of a Hall of Fame induction was really surreal, because that was never the plan. … I’m just really honored.”

Another special part of the induction is that Pleasant now joins his father, Garth Pleasant, in the Hall of Fame. Garth Pleasant won four national championships and amassed over 700 career wins. The tandem is now 115 wins shy of becoming the all-time winningest father son-duo, according to Klint Pleasant.

“That’s what was so surreal about it. … I grew up being at events like that for my dad,” Pleasant said. “It’s so cool to have opportunities like that where he can have moments where we’re proud. And we did something really unique as a father and son. … Seeing him almost live through it again was very touching for me.”

The mark that Pleasant and his family have left on the program is massive and everlasting. The small school’s basketball program has seen years of success, and Pleasant will always be a vital reason for that.

“It sounds cheesy… but they’re just very humble people. They work hard, have good ethics, and the more I’m around it the more I like it,” Rewold said. “Everything about the program is the right way.”

To learn more about Rochester Christian University athletics and its programs, visit www.rcuwarriors.com.