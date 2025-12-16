Former Goodrich teacher, coach suffers heart attack during football game

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published December 16, 2025

Shutterstock image

ROCHESTER HILLS — Former Goodrich teacher, coach and longtime football announcer Dan Sellers died after collapsing on the sideline during a playoff game Nov. 22.

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office’s Rochester Hills substation were dispatched to Stoney Creek High School at 3:03 p.m. on a report of “an elderly male experiencing a cardiac arrest on the sidelines of the football field.” The caller said members of the coaching staff were administering CPR and using an AED on the man, who was later identified as 79-year-old Daniel L. Sellers, of Otisville. Officials said Sellers was serving as the Goodrich High School football team’s sideline announcer and had been attending the Division 4 Michigan High School Athletic Association state semifinal game between Goodrich and Divine Child High School when he collapsed.

Upon arrival, the Rochester Hills Fire Department took over CPR, administered additional lifesaving medications and transported Sellers to a local hospital, where he later died.

Sellers was born Aug. 9, 1946, in Pontiac, according to his obituary on the Hansen Funeral Home website. He is the son of the late Merlin and Ilene (Hornug-Lugg) Sellers and resided in the Otisville, Davison, Ortonville and Grand Blanc areas most of his life. He married Andra Jane Mills on April 15, 1967, and she preceded him in death on March 22, 2020.

His obituary reads, “The halls of the school seemed quieter when Dan wasn’t around, yet his presence echoed everywhere — from the crackle of the loudspeaker during Friday night lights to the polished wooden floors of the gym. For decades, Dan was more than just a teacher; he was the voice of the community and the steady hand on the field. As coach, he instilled discipline, effort, and most importantly, a sense of belonging in the countless young athletes. Whether his teams won or lost, his message remained the same punctuated by his trademark, encouraging roar after a solid effort: ‘We are Goodrich.’ It was more than a statement; it was a badge of honor, reminding everyone that unity and hard work made them part of something greater. His dedication as an announcer and coach left a legacy of spirit, teamwork, and the enduring belief that every student had the potential for greatness.”

The evening of Nov. 22, the Goodrich Martians football program posted of the loss on social media. The tribute reads: “Today, the Goodrich community lost a true legend. Our longtime friend, coach, teacher, and iconic Game Day announcer Dan Sellers passed away this afternoon supporting his Martians, and our hearts are absolutely broken. Coach Sellers was so much more than a voice on Friday nights. He was a mentor, a leader, and a man who poured his passion into every corner of Goodrich athletics. His love for Goodrich Football and every student who walked through our halls was unmatched. He celebrated our victories, lifted us through our losses, and embodied what it truly means to be a Martian. Dan loved this program and we loved him right back. His voice echoed through our stadium, but his impact echoed even louder through the lives he touched. The sidelines, classrooms, and press box will never feel the same without him. To the Sellers family, we send our deepest prayers, love, and support. Please know that the entire Martian community stands with you. Rest easy, Coach. Thank you for everything. Forever a Martian.”

The Goodrich Area Schools Facebook page also posted a tribute to Sellers, which reads: “We are heartbroken to share the passing of Dan Sellers, a devoted Goodrich teacher, coach and lifelong supporter of our schools. Dan poured his energy, encouragement and kindness into generations of Goodrich students. His legacy of compassion and commitment will continue to be felt throughout our hearts and our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all who loved him.”

Sellers is survived by his daughter and her husband; his son and his wife, along with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his three sisters and their families; and a host of extended family and friends.

Contributions in Seller’s memory can be donated to the Goodrich Community Schools or to the family. For more information, visit www.HansenFuneralHome.net.