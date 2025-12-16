OU hopes to reopen campus before winter 2026 semester after hot water system repairs

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published December 16, 2025

ROCHESTER HILLS — Many buildings on campus at Oakland University continue to have only partial heat after the university discovered leaks in the high temperature hot water system, modifying university operations in November and December.

The university first discovered a leak in the hot water pipe system — an underground loop that supplies heat to every main campus building — in the parking lot between Fitzgerald House, O’Dowd Hall and the OU Credit Union O’Rena in early November. Shortly after, a second leak emerged due to the frigid temperatures.

On Dec. 9, following pressurization of Oakland University’s high temperature hot water system, a third leak emerged due to temperature and pressure fluctuations.

The university issued an update on the repairs Dec. 15.

“After very long days and very hard work by many OU staff and external vendors, university leaders are cautiously optimistic that repairs of the high temperature hot water (HTHW) system are holding and that OU is on track for full reopening prior to the start of the Winter 2026 semester,” officials said in the statement.

According to the university, the system will now begin contributing heat to buildings that had been subjected to heat loss, which will allow supplemental heating units to begin to phase down.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 16, officials said, limited access to the buildings will be allowed through designated entry doors. The university said it is executing plans to ensure the campus is fully open and operational for the winter 2026 semester, which begins Jan. 6.

“No new leaks have been detected, and we are beginning the process of bringing the temperatures back up in the impacted buildings,” Brian Bierley, OU’s director of media relations, confirmed.

A campus update, with additional details on building access and timelines, was scheduled to be provided the morning of Dec. 18, which was after press time.

“The university appreciates the patience and understanding of campus community members as efforts continue to address infrastructure challenges,” university officials said in a statement.

Campus community members with questions about the heat loss situation should call the university at (248) 370-2100.