Robotics Demonstration Day planned for May

Photo provided by the city of Troy

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 30, 2025

TROY — Community members are set to have an opportunity to view the work of a wide variety of robotics teams during the Troy Public Library’s (TPL) second annual Robotics Demonstration Day in the auxiliary gym at Troy High School.

“We hope to continue to host Robotics Demonstration Day as a yearly event to help students showcase their hard work and creativity,” Keegan Sulecki, the head of youth services at the Troy Public Library stated via a press release.

Robotics provides insight into STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math concepts — along with helping to build skills with teamwork, communication and critical thinking. There are more than 50 robotics teams established in the Troy School District.

This year’s event is hosted concurrently with the MAYhem FIRST Tech Challenge, an offseason event with over 30 regional robotics teams.

“Members of the community can come and see the competition and also visit the tables of other Robotics Teams TPL is hosting during the Demo,” Sulecki stated via email.

The competition will run Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with local industry professionals serving as judges and mentors to participating teams. Additional teams not participating in MAYhem, including elementary school teams, will have the opportunity to showcase their work during the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17.

“MAYhem provides students the critical opportunity to experiment and learn without advancement pressure,” Srinivas Simhan, the president of the Troy Robotics Foundation Board, stated via the release. “It’s where failures become learning opportunities and the iterative design process truly comes alive, showcasing our commitment to STEAM while inspiring our community’s next generation of innovators. With a rich history spanning over 30 years of competitive robotics teams in Troy, we are thrilled to collaborate with the Troy Public Library to spotlight the STEAM opportunities that engage and grow our future leaders.”

Over 12 teams are currently signed up to participate. In previous years, Robotics Demonstration Day included 21 teams and welcomed more than 600 members of the public.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout,” Sulecki stated via the release. “It shows how important Robotics is in this community.”

Aside from the competition events, guests may also enjoy an array of other activities and amenities.

“Also happening at Troy High that day is Cars, Bots, and Coffee,” Sulecki stated via email. “They will have classic cars as well as coffee, ice cream, and pizza vendors.”

For more information, visit troypl.org.