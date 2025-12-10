‘Victorian Christmas’ at Troy Historic Village

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published December 10, 2025

Photo provided by Troy Historic Village

TROY — Troy Historic Village, 60 W. Wattles Road in Troy, will offer an educational “Victorian Christmas” experience, 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12, as well both 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and again at 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

Talented reenactors from Bonnets and Crooked Hats will move into the Village that weekend and live inside the historic homes as people would have done in the 1860s. They will prepare meals, read and sew by candlelight, play games, decorate and celebrate Christmas as many Americans did during the Victorian Era. They will also be dressed in the fashions of the time.

“A lot of what we associate with Christmas today in the United States started in the Victorian Era. The reenactors do a great job of connecting what we are familiar with to the past, and they look good doing it, too,” said Shelby Nelsen, adult programs director, in a statement. “This event will be portraying 1865 — the first Christmas after the Civil War ended — so there’s another interesting layer to this event.”

The theme this year is “Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.” Reenactors will share their knowledge of holiday traditions, including activities that kept families busy on cold nights and that brought friends together to celebrate.

The program is recommended for ages 8 and older. Stocking stuffers will be available for purchase in the General Store, and hot drinks will be served. Visitors are invited to create their own paper ornaments to help decorate a tree in Town Hall.

“We offer later timeslots for this program because we want people to experience the Village at night with all the festive lighting,” said Jen Peters, the Village’s executive director, in a statement. “Those that want to see the Village after hours this time of year should also check out our ‘Longest Night’ program happening on the days leading up Christmas Day.”

Parking is free. For discounted pricing, guests should purchase their admission by 12 p.m. Dec. 11 online at troyhistoricvillage.org or by calling (248) 524-3570.

Tickets are $10 in advance for Troy Historical Society Members and $12 for nonmembers. Admission will also be sold at the door on a first-come, first-served basis at $12 for members and $14 for nonmembers.