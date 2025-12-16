Council approves rezoning request for Village of Hastings

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published December 16, 2025

TROY — At its meeting Dec. 1, the Troy City Council approved a conditional rezoning agreement for the Village of Hastings residential development project. The project would rezone a 5.15-acre site along the east side of Livernois Road and the north side of Square Lake Road.

Previously, the project by GFA Development consisted of 33 residential units that included multi-unit row homes, single-family homes and single-family duplex homes, as well as attached and detached ranches. There was also the potential for sidewalk access, sports courts, putting greens, common areas, and 1.3 acres of open space. However, this previous proposal was unanimously denied by council in August 2024.

In February 2025, the developers gave an updated pitch to the Planning Commission with 25 units including four ranch-style detached single-family homes, two duplex ranches and seven two-story attached condominiums, as well as the preservation of three existing homes and access to the complex off Livernois, a detention basin at the southeastern end of the site, and a centralized outdoor recreation area.

At the council meeting Dec. 1, the latest proposal called for rezoning the land at the site from NN (Neighborhood Node) and R-1B (One Family Residential) zoning districts to an RT (One Family Attached) zoning district.

Twenty-two new units are now planned for the area, with four ranch-style detached single-family homes, four duplex ranches, and 14 two-story attached condominium units. Additionally, the current plan includes one access point to Livernois Road, 416 new trees, and the park being maintained by the homeowners. The applicant also intends to maintain the present R-1B zoning of the three existing single-family homes on Livernois to preserve the homes.

“So, I plan on selling the houses,” said Gary Abitheira, representing GFA Development. “Whoever buys them has to keep them for 15 years, and I’m sure they’re going to keep them longer, but it’s just guaranteed for 15 years.”

There were still some concerns expressed by residents.

“We remain deeply concerned about future traffic on Livernois, especially with Martell Elementary and the new Smith Middle School feeding directly into this corridor,” Jeff Williams, a representative from the Telford Ridge Homeowners Association and the Save Troy Corners Facebook group, said via email. “We strongly believe that no widening of Livernois would be the ideal outcome, but if widening does occur, it must be done on the east side to protect the existing homes and families who live there.

“We also want to note that the developer has agreed not to purchase or pursue any additional development to the east of the Village of Hastings, which ensures Telford Drive will remain exactly as it is today and will not connect to any new development or to Square Lake Road,” he said. “We continue to advocate for converting the proposed EVA into an actual connecting road to Square Lake Road. That single improvement would meaningfully reduce congestion, improve safety for school traffic, and address many of the concerns we raised throughout this process.”

Williams also noted the neighbors’ positive reaction to the current rendition of the project after a long period of deliberations.

“This process has been long, emotional, and at times exhausting for our neighborhood, community, and the Save Troy Corners (STC) Team,” Williams said. “Now, seeing it reach a fair and responsible resolution means a great deal to everyone.”

The conditional rezoning request was unanimously approved by the council.

“I appreciate the collaboration amongst so many different stakeholders,” said Troy City Councilman David Hamilton. “It was great to see, and I’m glad we brought this to a conclusion.”

The project is anticipated to be completed in the next two years. In the meantime, there are more steps that will be considered as the project continues.

“The next step is Gary is going to ask his civil engineer to submit engineering drawings,” said Brent Savidant, Troy’s community development director. “They’re going to design the road … (and) make sure the water flows downhill, put all the details in for the road … and then send it to the Road Commission for review.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.