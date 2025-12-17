Troy Community Foundation awards over $11,000 in grants

Wyatt Lucas, founder of Hockey Mentors, second from right, receives a grant for his group from the Troy Community Foundation. With him are TCF Executive Director Olivia McLaughlin, far left, and TCF Board Chair Karen Greenwood, second from left, as well as Doug Tietz, a TCF board member, right. A dozen groups received grants for their efforts.

Photo provided by Troy Community Foundation

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published December 17, 2025

TROY — The Troy Community Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $11,650 to a dozen organizations as part of its Fall 2025 grant cycle.

The TCF was formed in 2016 by a group of residents and business owners. The group describes itself as supporting citizen-driven initiatives that empower the residents of Troy.

Grants are available from the TCF in four key areas: youth and seniors, arts and culture, beautification, and health and recreation.

This year the awardees includes Ascend Church, the Boys & Girls Club of Troy, the Chaldean American Ladies of Charity, the Community Sailing School Foundation, Girl Botz FTC 22918 and Gospel Army Black History.

The awardees also include Hockey Mentors for Special Players, On My Own of Michigan, the Troy Community Coalition, the Troy High Badminton Club, the Troy Nature Society, and the Troy Robotics Foundation (Circuit Breakers). In all, 12 groups were awarded.

The grants will fund a variety of projects, such as a local food pantry, meadow restoration, STEM learning groups for girls and women, and a program for fourth graders in the Troy school district focused on good decision-making skills regarding drugs, alcohol, shoplifting and bullying, done in partnership with the Troy police.

Wyatt Lucas founded Hockey Mentors as an Eagle Scout program in 2022. He explained in a statement that it has become an annual event that is free for any individual with special needs, regardless of age or ability, teaching them how to ice skate or play hockey.

“It is now a popular program that takes place monthly because of supporters such as the (TCF) and other local businesses and organizations,” Lucas said. “I’m very grateful for this help that has allowed us to expand the program well beyond my initial vision.”

Abigail Tyner, executive director at the Troy Community Coalition, said the TCF grant means her group can reach more students in the Troy school district, dissuading them from engaging with drugs and alcohol. More than 800 students are reached in all.

“This program focuses on good decision making and covers the topics of the city’s youth curfew, vaping, safe medication practices and bullying,” Tyner said via email.

Colleen Burtka, the revenue development manager at On My Own of Michigan, said she is incredibly grateful for the generous support of the TCF, as the grant helps strengthen her group’s Skill Building program, which empowers students with developmental disabilities as they build confidence and gain greater independence.

“Thanks to this partnership, our members can more fully access the Troy community and experience all of the enriching educational, cultural and recreational opportunities it offers,” Burtka said via email.

More information — including 2026 deadlines and the grant application packet — are now available at troycf.org/grants.