Racers, organizers talk challenges of Detroit Grand Prix — including potholes

The Detroit Auto Show held its Racing Day Jan. 20 so that drivers and organizers could talk about this year’s Detroit Grand Prix, scheduled to be held in May.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Metro | Published January 22, 2026

DETROIT — Potholes are rarely a selling point, but in Detroit, they’ve become part of what makes the city’s IndyCar race one of the most demanding stops on the circuit.

“(The track) is bumpy. It’s just bumpy, it’s potholes, it’s a lot going on,” said David Malukas, who will be racing in the No. 12 Team Penske car.

Drivers and organizers appeared at the Detroit Auto Show’s Racing Day Jan. 20 to talk about the challenges they face each year during the Detroit Grand Prix, as well as their hopes for this year’s race.

Despite the challenge added by potholes, Malukas said the technicality of the course — being a road course, versus the tracks normally raced on — makes the Detroit Grand Prix one of the best events in the series.

“Detroit really does a very good job of having a technical aspect, making it very tough for the drivers, but we’re still having an incredible race,” he said. “There’s a lot of passes going on, a lot of chaos — it’s a good environment for the drivers.”

At the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix, despite qualifying for the second starting position, Malukas finished in 14th place.

Rinus VeeKay, who races with Juncos Hollinger Racing, said racing on an urban track requires more thought to how to set up the car than an oval track.

“It is very urban in a way where a lot of the corners are 90 degrees, just like city corners, and it is pretty bumpy, I have to say, so that’s one of the things you’re always preparing for, just coming to a really bumpy track and setting the car up for that,” he said.

VeeKay said he had seen success at the former track on Belle Isle, but he hasn’t been happy with his performances in Detroit the last few years. Despite showing good pace, last year a mechanical problem early in the race made him finish in 27th after only finishing six laps.

“I’m excited to really (see the track again) this coming season and finally get some redemption around this place,” he said.

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix President Michael Montri, who was also on-hand during the event, said the bumpiness of the track is great for fans, but not so much for the drivers.

“It’s terrific for fans and sight lines, but for the drivers, it poses a unique challenge, and maybe not all are in love with it,” he said.

He said that there isn’t a street circuit in the series that’s any smoother or better than Detroit. In addition to city tracks, the series also has ovals and road courses, and to be a champion, a driver needs to be proficient on all three, he said.

Montri said that each year, race organizers get an opportunity to improve things.

“We have a phenomenal venue downtown, where we have a great track and a great section of downtown without really disturbing any businesses. And in addition to that, an international crossing through the tunnel to Windsor, right in the middle of our track that stays open during our whole event,” he said.

Between 150,000 and 155,000 people attend the event each year, Montri said. In addition to having viewing spots available for ticket holders, there will also be viewing platforms set up for people who want to watch the event without spending money, he said. Additionally, this year the event will have more rooftop clubs with enhanced programming, he said, with more details available in the future.

The Detroit Grand Prix will be held May 29-31 in downtown Detroit. For tickets and more information, visit detroitgp.com.



