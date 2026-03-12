Police request public assistance in locating missing woman

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 12, 2026

Zeenat Scott, 27, was last seen in Southfield on March 1 according to law enforcement. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department.

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating 27-year-old Zeenat Scott.

Scott was last seen on March 1 in Southfield. She is a Black woman with brown eyes and blonde hair. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds. A description of what she was last seen wearing was not available, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Scott’s location is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500



