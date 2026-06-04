Man charged in anti-Islam incident at Somerset Mall

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 4, 2026

TROY — Subi Saad, a 53-year-old Northville man, was charged with a hate crime, aggravated indecent exposure and disturbing the peace following an incident at Somerset Mall.

However, his attorney claims there are crucial details that have been lost in the mix.

On May 11, the defendant allegedly accosted two men inside the Louis Vuitton store there with vulgar remarks about Islam and threatened to hurt them, telling them he had a gun in his car. Authorities say Saad was then escorted from the mall and banned from the property.

He then allegedly created a disturbance, loudly shouting vulgarities at police officers in the parking lot. Later in the day, he also reportedly exposed himself to corrections officers while he was incarcerated.

A hate crime is punishable by two years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. Aggravated indecent exposure is punishable by two years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine, while disturbing the peace is a misdemeanor punishable by 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

“No one should be harassed or threatened because of their religion,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald, in a statement. “This defendant allegedly targeted two patrons because they were Muslim and subjected numerous workers and shoppers to profane and sexual rantings. This behavior is never acceptable.”

Saad’s attorney, Farris Frank Haddad, explained three things the public should be aware of in regards to the case.

“First, that the individuals at Somerset Mall that were involved in a confrontation with Mr. Saad are his family friends and distant relatives. They were not random people, as has been alleged to the media,” Haddad said in an email.

“Second, Mr. Saad and his family are also Muslim. (And) third, there are murderers at the Oakland County Jail that are routinely given lower bonds than Mr. Saad’s $1 million cash bond — even though there are absolutely no allegations that he hurt anyone at all, nor was he armed,” Haddad said. “We look forward to defending Mr. Saad in court.”