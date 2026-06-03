‘May we honor their memory’

In attendance, from left, are Troy Mayor Ethan Baker and fellow City Council members Theresa Brooks and Mark Gunn, as well as Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton, and City Council members Rebecca Chamberlain Creanga, David Hamilton, Annalisa Bluhm, and Mayor Pro Tem Hirak Chanda.

Photo by Sarah Wright

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 3, 2026

The Troy Heritage Band perform during Troy’s 2026 Memorial Day ceremony May 25 at Veterans Plaza outside of Troy City Hall. Photo by Sarah Wright

TROY — On May 25, the city of Troy hosted its Memorial Day ceremony, paying respects to those who died serving the nation. The event took place at the city’s Veterans Plaza, outside of City Hall at 500 W. Big Beaver Road.

It began with Troy Mayor Ethan Baker welcoming those in attendance.

“Memorial Day, you know, is a solemn reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and selflessness of the men and women who gave their lives in service of our country,” Baker said. “Today, we pause not only to remember their sacrifice but to honor their families, the friends and the communities who carry their legacy forward every day. The freedoms we enjoy, the opportunities we pursue, and the communities we build are possible because generations of Americans answer the call to serve something greater than themselves.”

The Troy Police Honor Guard then conducted the raising of the colors, followed by the Troy Heritage Band performing the national anthem. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Scouting America Troop 1707, while Troy Police Chaplain Bob Cornwall gave the invocation.

Baker then introduced the guest speaker, Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Heaton of the 127th Wing with the U.S. Air Force. Heaton served four years of active duty in the Air Force after graduating high school before stepping away and then returning to service after the 9/11 attacks.

He also served with the U.S. Navy Reserve, the Michigan International Guard, and as the Public Affairs Office superintendent for the 127th Wing at Selfridge International Guard Base.

Among his military decorations are the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Navy Achievement Medal and the Humanitarian Service Medal.

Heaton has also worked as a reporter and editor for newspapers and radio stations. He has been a pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy since 2020.

“Memorial Day challenges us to consider the selflessness of those who serve, and it calls us to action,” Heaton said. “Each one of us in our own way, according to our own skills and talents and abilities, are called to serve our communities, our state and our nation. So let the legacy of our fallen heroes … grow and shine by our courage, by our integrity, and by our compassion for others as we strive to each day leave this world a little better than we found it. So may we honor their memory, not only today, but every day. And may we always strive to be worthy of the sacrifices that were made in our names.”

Afterward, each military branch was honored with an Armed Forces salute while the Troy Police Honor Guard and Heaton placed a wreath at the Veterans Monument. There was also a rifle salute with a performance of taps, closing remarks by Baker, and a benediction from Cornwall, as well as a performance of “God Bless America” led by Baker and the Troy Heritage Band.