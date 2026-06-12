Suspect released in shooting incident at Hazel Park house party

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published June 12, 2026

HAZEL PARK — The suspect in a shooting at an after-prom house party in Hazel Park has been released by authorities, pending further investigation, after it appeared the man had fired his weapon in self-defense.

A 20-year-old Detroit man was shot and killed. There was also a 19-year-old Pontiac woman who was shot, but her wound was not life-threatening.

The incident occurred around 1:16 a.m. May 29 in the 23000 block of Powell Avenue. Dispatch at the Hazel Park Police Department received multiple 911 calls about a shooting around Powell and Orchard avenues.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the male victim outside of the home and the female victim several houses away to the south. Both were transported to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

The house was registered as a short-term rental property. One suspect was taken into custody as the shooter, and a firearm was recovered from the deceased.

According to police, an 18-year-old had reportedly booked the house for an “after prom” party on behalf of a friend who is a minor. The time and place of the party was apparently sent out on Instagram, where people unknown to the hosts began showing up.

Police also said that the party appeared to be unconnected to students at Hazel Park Public Schools. It was unknown what school the others attended.

“It appears the deceased had committed an armed robbery at the location, and the shooter may have fired his weapon in self-defense,” Hazel Park Police Chief William Hamel said in an email. “The shooter does possess a valid permit to carry a firearm and may use deadly force if they honestly and reasonably believe their life or another’s life is in imminent danger.”

According to police, eyewitnesses allege that the deceased had pointed a gun and stolen a watch from a person at the party. The shooter then intervened and shot the deceased.

At press time, “The shooter was released pending further investigation after speaking with the Prosecutor’s Office,” Hamel said. “Once we have completed a full investigation and looked at all of the evidence, we will present the case to the Prosecutor’s Office.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hazel Park Police Department at (248) 542-6161.