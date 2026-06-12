Juneteenth Celebration returns to Civic Center Park

Juneteenth commemorates the date that the last slaves learned they were freed following the Civil War. Madison Heights’celebration, now in its sixth year, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road.

File photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published June 12, 2026

MADISON HEIGHTS — Juneteenth commemorates the date that the last slaves learned they were freed following the Civil War. Its holiday is an opportunity for Americans to celebrate the country’s progress toward equality for all.

In Madison Heights, that celebration, now in its sixth year, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road, one day before the nationally observed holiday.

All are welcome to the free event, which is organized by the nonprofit Madison Heights Citizens United. The event has been held in Madison Heights since it first became a federal holiday in 2021.

The opening ceremony at noon will feature welcoming remarks by Tony Austin, a former U.S. Army officer, who will read General Order No. 3, the 1865 proclamation that declared all slaves were freed, but that wasn’t heard by the slaves in Galveston, Texas until June 19 that year, several months after the Civil War ended — hence the name of the holiday.

There will also be an opening prayer by Benjamin Jones, senior pastor at Nehemiah’s Temple Apostolic Faith in Madison Heights.

The festivities then get underway with live music at the city’s bandshell, next to the shelter building with the wall-spanning mural at the sled hill near Fire Station No. 1.

Gospel singer Shawn Tracey will perform at 12:15 p.m., followed by alternative rock group Rosemont at 1 p.m.; R&B soul group The Circle of Sound Band, at 1:45 p.m.; funk band Groove Fellowship, at 2:30 p.m.; Kayfabe: The PPLs Band, at 3:15 p.m.; vocalist X. Alexander Durden, at 4 p.m.; and Smoke Jones and the Heart and Soul Band, at 4:45 p.m.

There will also be dance performances by Infinity Dance Studios, a Detroit youth group, at 3:50 p.m. and again at 4:35 p.m.

Attendees won’t have to enjoy the show on an empty stomach, as there will be a variety of Black-owned food trucks and vendors at the scene. At press time, they included So Icy Italian Ice, Chicken Headz, Royal Treats & Eats, K&M Grill on the Go, and This N That Café food truck.

There will also be a pop-up marketplace with more than 40 vendors and all sorts of goods, including clothing, accessories, jewelry, sunglasses, candles, oils, beads, books, skincare products, face painting and crafts.

Free family attractions will also liven up the scene, including a 25-foot-tall climbing tower courtesy of Oakland County Parks, bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, games and crafts.

The event will also be an opportunity to learn about American history, with two nine-station educational exhibits covering topics ranging from life in Africa before enslavement and the Atlantic slave trade, to the history of Juneteenth and the Civil Rights era.

Other booths will provide information about city groups such as the Human Relations and Equity Commission, the Historical Commission and the library. The Madison Heights Food Pantry is also expected to be there, collecting donations in the vendor area.

This year’s sponsors include the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, the Madison Heights Community Coalition, KeyBank, Oakland County Parks, Consumers Energy, Sheetz, Sherman & Sherman P.C., Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union, state Rep. Mike McFall, New Standard Cannabis, Target, Quinn W. Financial Planning, and So Icy Italian Ice.

“It’s just a real testament to the depth of this event, the fact they’ve been able to do it for six years now,” said Madison Heights City Councilmember Quinn Wright. “Juneteenth is a celebration of American culture and American history, and I’m proud as we celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary to also celebrate this aspect of American history in Juneteenth. It’s a piece of urban Americana in its origin, and it’s meant to be celebrated by everyone who loves freedom.”

Kevin Wright — no relation to Quinn Wright — is the cofounder and president of the event’s organizer, Madison Heights Citizens United.

“One of the missions of our nonprofit … is to promote conversations about race and racial reconciliation, and we think an understanding and awareness of the significance of Juneteenth in our nation’s history is part of that,” Kevin Wright said in an email. “We’re thankful for the generosity of our sponsors. Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to offer this event free to the community.

“One of our goals is to present an event with plenty of free activities for families and people of all ages,” he added. “It’s a great opportunity to learn about Juneteenth, have fun and enjoy a nice afternoon in the park.”

For more information, go to madisonheightsjuneteenth.com.