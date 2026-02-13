One dead after fatal car crash

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 13, 2026

Shutterstock image

SOUTHFIELD — One person is dead after a fatal car crash that occurred at approximately 7:17 p.m. Feb. 12 in the area of Greenfield Road and Foster Winter Drive, south of Nine Mile Road.

According to law enforcement, a 29-year-old Detroit woman was attempting to cross Greenfield Road outside the designated crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in a southbound lane.

She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to Southfield police.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. At this time, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.



