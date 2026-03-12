Nonprofit provides free adaptive skating, hockey experiences

Three participants pose on their sleds during a sled hockey game from a previous Hockey Mentors event.

Photo provided by Wyatt Lucas

By: Scott Bentley | Troy Times | Published March 12, 2026

Hockey Mentors founder Wyatt Lucas skates with a participant in an event from last year. Photo provided by Wyatt Lucas

TROY — Hockey Mentors is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free ice skating and hockey opportunities for individuals of all ages with disabilities.

The group hosts a free skate event every month of the calendar year, with its largest annual event in the summer. The events take place at Buffalo Wild Wings Arena in Troy.

“Usually, the way the monthly skates work is we have one sheet of ice … and we provide food and a place for everyone to chill and mingle,” said Hockey Mentors founder Wyatt Lucas. “When it comes to the July event, we have two sheets of ice and tons of food. We have swag bags, silent auctions, and we bring in hockey teams… It’s the whole shebang.”

The most important aspect to Lucas, however, is accessibility. The organization is built on the idea that anyone and everyone should be able to enjoy what hockey and skating have to offer, so being open to all is what the foundation is built on.

“The main thing about it all is that it’s all for free,” Lucas said. “We essentially want to give people an ability to try something new, that is fun, completely for free. We were able to get a grant for these. It’s so awesome just to see (the participants) smile and do what they’re able to do.”

Hockey Mentors had its first skate in 2022; however, the origins of the organization go back much further.

“Hockey Mentors originally started as my Eagle Scout project that I wanted to put together in 2019,” Lucas explained. “Then a delay happened because we all know what happened in 2020. … After (COVID) restrictions got lifted, I said, ‘I am going to do this,’ because I did promise that I would.”

Despite a gap of nearly three years between inception and the first event, more than 100 people showed up for the first event, according to Lucas.

“Everyone was asking me, ‘When’s the next one?’” Lucas said. “Eagle (Scout) projects are usually a one and done thing, so I wasn’t expecting to continue onward. But the people loved it so much and next thing you know, I’m filling out 501(c)(3) status forms, and turned Hockey Mentors into a nonprofit.”

Residents spoke to the positive impact of the nonprofit.

“We had an amazing time with the Hockey Mentors this past Saturday,” read one man’s testimonial at the Hockey Mentors website. “My son Milo is autistic and has never been on the ice and the Mentors got him out there and skating. The look on his face was priceless… Thank you so much for giving our family a great memorable fun day. We will definitely be back.”

The city of Troy has also expressed its support of the organization. The Troy Community Foundation has been a big part of the growth of Hockey Mentors. The city’s mayor, Ethan Baker, has attended events, as well.

“I am always impressed by young people who understand philanthropy and regularly give back to our local community — Wyatt Lucas puts his heart and soul into helping others,” said Valiena Allison, the grants committee chair for the Troy Community Foundation, in a statement.

“Wyatt spends countless hours fundraising for his Special Needs Hockey Tournament,” Allison continued. “This is a special day for folks who might not have had the opportunity to lace up some skates and hit the ice.”

Hockey Mentors’ next skate will be at 1:30 p.m. March 28. The organization’s summer event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. July 11. Buffalo Wild Wings Arena is located at 1819 E. Big Beaver Road in Troy. For dates, sign-up forms and more information, visit hockeymentors.net.