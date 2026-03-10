Troy Fire Department hosts first aid event for scouts

Members of Scouting America are taught potentially life-saving skills during the First Aid Rally at Troy Fire Station No. 3 March 7.

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published March 10, 2026

Teams of scouts treated patients with a variety of ailments during the First Aid Rally at Troy Fire Station No. 3 March 7.

TROY — Members of Scouting America learned first aid skills — and put them to the test — during the First Aid Rally, held March 7 at Troy Fire Station No. 3.

Throughout the day, scouts from groups across Michigan visited four stations where they were presented with scenarios that required them to assess critical situations before rendering aid.

The scouts were tested on treating patients with ailments such as burns, sprains, cuts, bruises, broken bones, snake bites, hypothermia, dehydration, lapsed breathing, choking, stroke, heart attack and signs of shock.

“They are put in (simulations of) real-life situations,” said Jim Krueger, event organizer and volunteer firefighter with the Troy Fire Department. “They have to assess the situation, right? Just like anyone would, you come up on someone that’s hurt, you look around, you check to make sure you’re gonna be safe, and then you assess what’s going on and render first aid.”

The skills are assessed across three tracks: Basic, Advanced, and the “Arrow of Light First Aid Cub Scout Adventure.” Each level is based on the kid’s ranking in their respective troops, where the higher levels feature more complex scenarios.

The teams were scored based on their performance, and the top three teams in each track received an award.

“It’s a challenge,” Krueger said. “We want to really push them, but if you have a scout that’s uncomfortable or anxious, then you coach them, and it turns more into a learning situation.”

Brian Milligan, a troop leader with Troop 1498 from St. Clair Shores, has done events like this before COVID. His scouts participated in a First Aid Rally last year when the event resumed.

“We can only do so much at meetings and … putting our scouts in realistic situations is, in my opinion, the best way for them to learn this,” Milligan said.

Fred Russell Jr., a troop leader with Troop 123 from Detroit, participated in a similar event when he was a troop himself, but this is his first time participating as a leader.

“That’s awesome, you know — them working together, learning. I mean, it’s just one of the most important life skills,” Russell said. “That’s why scouting is so important.”

To learn more, visit beascout.scouting.org or troymi.gov/departments/fire_department.