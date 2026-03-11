Community celebrates new sugar shed at nature center

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published March 11, 2026

The new sugar shed at the Stage Nature Center has equipment for boiling down tree sap and creating maple syrup. Photo by Erin Sanchez

Advertisement

TROY — Just in time for syrup-making season, the Troy Nature Society celebrated the grand opening of its new sugar shed.

The Feb. 28 event at the Stage Nature Center, 6685 Coolidge Highway, came in advance of Maple Syrup Time, the Society’s largest annual program there. At press time, the first of the program events had already taken place, March 7; the next events are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March 14 and March 21, with nearly 1,000 people expected to attend.

The program has been going strong at the Stage Nature Center now for around 30 years. This year’s sponsor is Woloshen Insurance Group, of Troy.

The new shed is expected to be a major draw.

“(With the shed), you’re going to see us where we boil down the sap to turn it into syrup,” said Christina Funk, lead naturalist at the Stage Nature Center. “You get the sap really hot and then the water evaporates out of it to turn it into syrup.”

Guests will venture into the nature preserve in small groups on a guided tour that will highlight the history of making maple syrup, as well as how syrup is currently made. This includes the process of tapping trees for sap.

The tour concludes with everyone enjoying miniature pancakes topped with authentic maple syrup. There will also be maple treats available for sale.

The previous shed was smaller and had issues with ground elevations. There had been a push for a new shed since before the pandemic. Construction finally started last fall, and now the shed is open and operational.

“There are some things that have to happen outside that can’t happen until the ground thaws,” said Erika Walker, Troy Nature Society’s executive director. “Some ground leveling, building a woodshed and the platform for the intake, and there are some electrical things that they still need to take care of. But generally, it’s fully functioning for our purposes for the program.”

In addition to processing syrup, the shed will also be used to store vehicles, a trailer and tools used for invasive species removal and park cleanup days. The facility will also house tables and chairs for group activities and educational programs.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 28 included speeches from city officials, nature center staff and volunteers like “Sap Master” John Youngerman, who helps make the syrup and educates visitors on the process.

“The new maple syrup season always seems to energize us in a number of ways,” Youngerman said. “As we start the Maple Syrup Time for 2026, we are grateful for the role played by the city of Troy, builders, contractors, and the many volunteers it takes to carry out a program like this.”

To register for the events, visit the Troy Nature Society’s website at troynaturesociety.org. There is an $11 fee for teens and adults, an $8 fee for children ages 4-12 and members of the Troy Nature Society and Troy Historical Society, and no charge at all for children under age 4 — although children must be accompanied by an adult. Walk-ins the day of the event are subject to space availability.