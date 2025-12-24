Nominate the next recipient of the MLK Community Service Award

Nominations for the 2026 MLK Community Service Award are due by Dec. 30.

Photo provided by Dorothy Dean

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 24, 2025

SOUTHFIELD — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force, of Southfield, is seeking nominees for its annual MLK Community Service Award.

Nominations are due Dec. 30. People can download and fill out the nomination form at this link.

People are asked to either mail their nominations to Dorothy Dean, Community Service Award chair, 26677 W. 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48034, or email them to deanlaw@sbcglobal.net.

“We get to recognize people in the community who don’t normally receive recognition,” Dean said. “We keep it balanced and give recognition to people doing good things in the community.”

Nominees must demonstrate a commitment to advancing human and civil rights, be involved in community service and reside or work in Southfield or Lathrup Village. Additionally, nominees must be at least 18 years old.

Past award recipients and current elected officials cannot be nominated for the MLK Community Service Award.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Task Force is a nonprofit organization of volunteers dedicated to advancing King’s ideals. The annual MLK Day Celebration will begin at 9 a.m. Jan 19 at Hope United Methodist Church, 26275 Northwestern Highway. A peace parade to the Southfield Pavilion and a commemorative program will take place at 11 a.m. The award recipient will be announced at the commemorative program.