Missing teen found safe in Newaygo County, 51-year-old man arrested

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published November 17, 2025

Nicholas

Advertisement

ROCHESTER HILLS — A missing Rochester Hills teen was found Nov. 13 at a man’s home in Newaygo County.

Janella Arlene Nicholas — a senior at the Alternative Center for Education in the Rochester Community Schools district — was last seen getting off the school bus at about 3 p.m. Nov. 7 but did not return home.

Her father notified deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office later that evening that she had not returned home from school.

Deputies said she got into an older model Jeep Cherokee with an unknown person and likely went to the west side of the state.

Acting on information suggesting the teen may have been in the Newaygo County area, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they located the suspect vehicle and obtained a search warrant for the associated residence in Lilley Township.

Deputies said they safely recovered the teen — who was turned over to authorities from Oakland County — at around 2 a.m. Nov. 13, during the execution of the warrant.

A 51-year-old man from the Bitely area reportedly was also located at the residence and taken into custody. Following the investigation, the man was lodged at the Newaygo County Jail on multiple charges.

“The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office extends its gratitude to the community members who provided valuable information throughout the investigation,” Newaygo County Sheriff Bob Mendham said in a prepared statement.



