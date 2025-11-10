Deputies search for missing teen from Rochester Hills

Detectives believe Janella Nicholas got into an older model Jeep Cherokee with an unknown person after school.

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published November 10, 2025

Janella Arlene Nicholas, 17, from Rochester Hills, has been missing since Nov. 7.

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 17-year-old from Rochester Hills who went missing after school on Friday, Nov. 7.

Janella Arlene Nicholas — a senior at the Alternative Center for Education in the Rochester Community Schools district — was seen getting off the school bus at about 3 p.m. Nov. 7 but did not return home.

Her father notified deputies later that evening that she had not returned home from school.

Detectives believe she got into an older model Jeep Cherokee with an unknown person and likely went to the west side of the state.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the press release. She was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950.



