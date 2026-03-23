Man charged with multiple home invasions in Bloomfield Township, Birmingham, Rochester Hills

By: Mary Genson | C&G Newspapers | Published March 23, 2026

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BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP/ BIRMINGHAM/ ROCHESTER HILLS — Grosse Pointe Woods resident Theodore Goolsby, 54, was recently charged by Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald with multiple charges related to home invasions. It was reported that the home invasions to steal jewelry took place between Nov. 3, 2025, and March 11, 2026, in Bloomfield Township, Birmingham and Rochester Hills.

While under police surveillance on March 11, Goolsby was arrested after allegedly committing a home invasion. Goolsby is charged with one count of first-degree home invasion, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine, and four counts of second-degree home invasion, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.

Goolsby’s attorney, Jordan Merrill Goldberg, declined to comment.

“Families should always feel safe in their homes,” McDonald said in a press release. “These crimes are about more than property theft. They rob victims of their peace of mind and safety at home.”

McDonald was not available to comment further.

The press release notes that “charges are accusations and individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”