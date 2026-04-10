Madison Heights voters to decide road millage this August

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published April 10, 2026

For the average Madison Heights home with a taxable value of about $63,150, the proposed roads millage would cost them about $126 per year, or about $10.50 per month. File photo by Brian Louwers

MADISON HEIGHTS — On Aug. 4, voters in Madison Heights will decide whether to approve a road millage — a tax that will cost the average homeowner about $126 each year for the next 10 years.

If Proposal R-4 is approved, the city will levy 2 mills per year for a period of 10 years beginning in 2027, bringing in about $2.4 million for the city that year. The money would pay for residential street right-of-way repair and reconstruction, including sewer work. None of the funds can be used for the city’s general operations.

The city collects $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value, multiplied by the millage rate, so actual costs will vary based on the value of the property.

For the average Madison Heights home with a taxable value of about $63,150, the millage would cost them about $126 per year, or about $10.50 per month.

This will be the fourth time that residents have considered a dedicated road millage. Previous road millages have funded the repair and reconstruction of nearly 35 miles of residential and neighborhood streets during the past 30 years.

Officials are careful to note that while Proposal R-4 has the same purpose and millage rate as previously approved by voters, it is not technically a “renewal,” since it would restore the levy to the full 2 mills, rather than continuing a rate that has been rolled back under the state’s Headlee Amendment. Thus, homeowners would see a tax increase.

But officials say that investing in the roads now will save money over time.

“The tenor for residents has really changed, and rightfully so, since residents don’t have as much disposable income now. But ultimately, the infrastructure still needs maintenance, and costs continue to go up,” said Madison Heights City Councilmember Quinn Wright. “It’s a question of whether we defer those projects and the costs go up later, or we get the millage and manage it now.

“Voting ‘no’ now doesn’t necessarily save them money in the long run,” he said. “If people don’t support maintenance, things will crumble. So, we must remain pragmatic in our approach to problem-solving. The bigger picture here is what’s for the best.”

Madison Heights City Councilmember Sean Fleming noted that local roads have taken a hit due to heavy traffic detouring off the freeway during state construction projects. That load has worn down streets that were originally budgeted and built for lighter traffic volumes.

“At least when we fix the roads, you drive it each day, so you see the value,” Fleming said. “It’s not like when (the Great Lakes Water Authority) raises our rate for water or DTE raises our rate for power, and we don’t see any change, and it feels like nothing is happening. When it comes to our road infrastructure, that’s a major component of keeping the city running.”

Madison Heights Mayor Corey Haines said that putting off road work can also create indirect costs for residents when their vehicles break down quicker due to potholes, their toilets back up due to sewer issues, or their homes lose value due to crumbling streets or poor drainage.

“We (on the council) don’t want to even slightly increase taxes — we know it greatly affects parts of the population, especially our seniors on fixed incomes. But we really need this millage if we’re to continue progress,” Haines said. “Our citizens need and deserve good roads.

“It’s just terrible between 11 Mile and Dartmouth, north of 12 Mile, and in the side streets along Dequindre — Dequindre itself is maintained by Macomb County, but the side streets are ours and they’re breaking down due to all the extra traffic,” the mayor said. “And with the way construction costs have gone up — the price of concrete, especially — the sooner we repair our roads so they don’t need complete rehabilitation, the better it will be for our budget, and for our citizens. We need to keep our roads safe, in a cost-effective way.”

Mark Kimble, a resident of Madison Heights, said he has concerns about the proposal.

“I intend to vote no. And I’m not disputing the need for it. I’m disputing the need for it to come directly out of my pocket when we already pay so much in taxes now,” Kimble said. “I think a lot of people have reached their limit. Politicians need to learn to live on a budget like everyday people do. So many seniors are on the edge and can’t afford this.

“When this millage originally ran, it was sold to us as a one-time deal, but it’s been renewed how many times since? And now, to get around Headlee, they want to run this whole new proposal because previously, Headlee eroded it and lowered the cost to the taxpayer. The passage of this will fully restore the millage rate, therefore giving them even more money than before,” he said. “I feel that’s not right.”

Call Staff Writer Andy Kozlowski at (586) 498-1046.