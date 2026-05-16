Hazel Park advances plans for first social district

Hazel Park will establish its first social district along John R Road between Garfield and Felker avenues later this summer, allowing pedestrians to openly carry alcoholic beverages using specially marked containers during certain hours.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published May 16, 2026

HAZEL PARK — Last month, the Hazel Park City Council voted unanimously to begin laying the groundwork for the city’s first social district — a designated zone with a commons area where people 21 and older can enjoy alcoholic beverages outside using special containers.

However, while the plan has been approved, many details need to be finalized before it goes into effect. According to officials, the earliest the social district will start is later this summer.

In the meantime, the city has shared preliminary details of what the district may look like.

Here, the so-called North John R Commons Area will extend along John R Road from Garfield Avenue in the north to Felker Avenue in the south.

Sidewalk signs, street signs, pavement markings and more will be used to clearly show the social district’s boundaries. Those will be financed by some combination of the city, its Downtown Development Authority, and Main Street Hazel Park.

Within the district’s boundaries, eventgoers will be able to openly carry drinks in special containers that hold up to 16 ounces. The containers will feature the social district’s logo, as well as the name or logo of the establishment that served it. Trash receptacles will also be found throughout the district for disposal of the containers.

Only drinks in these special containers can be consumed in the district. Eventgoers are not allowed to bring their own drinks into the district. The special containers also can’t be brought inside businesses other than the business that originally served them. In addition, drinks are not allowed in parking lots or vehicles, even if the vehicle is turned off.

The district will operate between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week. Outside of those hours, drinks can only be consumed inside the place where they were sold.

Police will continue to fully enforce age limits on drinking. If an officer has reason to believe a minor has been drinking, they have the authority to request that that person submit to a preliminary chemical breath analysis. Violations are civil infractions with a $100 fine.

As for which venues can participate, any business in good standing with the city, county and state can file a social district participation agreement to begin the process.

Officials believe that a social district will help generate more foot traffic in the John R corridor and attract guests to businesses they might not have visited before.

“We’re trying to make the area more walkable, with a more friendly atmosphere,” Hazel Park Mayor Mike Webb said. “We also want to contain it within certain parameters and have rules in place for the right balance between the needs of residents and the needs of businesses. That’s the key. We’re in the middle of the legwork right now, and it’s experimental for our town, but if it works, it works. And if it doesn’t, well, we’ll just change things around.”

Ed Klobucher, the city manager, said the plan has potential.

“Social districts have helped other communities become destination points. They create a convenient atmosphere that encourages patrons to visit multiple locations,” Klobucher said. “We want to ensure that our existing establishments are successful and attract new entrepreneurs to Hazel Park.”