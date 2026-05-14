Madison Heights to renovate clock tower, restore bells

The clock tower at 11 Mile and John R roads in Madison Heights is being renovated with fresh paint, corrected timekeeping, backlit lighting and restored bell chime functionality.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published May 14, 2026

This view shows the clock tower in 2000, shortly after it was first installed. Photo provided by Giles Tucker

MADISON HEIGHTS — An iconic symbol of Madison Heights’ downtown district is set to receive an update that will refresh its look, fix its timekeeping and restore its bells.

The clock tower stands on the southeast corner of the intersection at 11 Mile and John R roads, in the heart of the city’s downtown. Originally installed in May 2000, it was the first major project since the Downtown Development Authority was established in 1998.

The steel structure stands 30 feet tall and 7 feet wide. Giles Tucker, the city’s economic development director, said the module operating the clock has correct timing, but the timepiece itself hasn’t been keeping up. As such, the clock often shows the wrong time — sometimes even different times on each face.

In addition, the ringing sound functionality has ceased. The last time the clock tower chimed was at least 10 years ago, Tucker noted. When it was first installed, the chimes ran on a separate system with its own module that was later discontinued and never replaced.

Now, DDA funds will be used to restore the clock tower. Once completed, the faces are expected to display the correct time on all sides, and at night there will now be “moonglow” backlighting making the clock visible in the dark.

The bell chime will also be back, with a new module allowing for a wider variety of sounds, and greater flexibility for scheduling when they ring. The DDA intends to use the feature to celebrate holidays and other special events.

The cost for repainting and sealing the tower, upgrading components, renting lift equipment and hiring labor is expected to be around $60,000.

The primary contractor will be The Verdin Company, the same company behind the original installation in 2000. A second contractor, Seaway Painting, will paint the clock tower using a mastic coating system and urethane top coat, meant to provide long-term weather resistance and durability.

At press time, painting was expected to begin and be completed by the end of May, while the new components are tentatively scheduled to be installed July 15 and completed the same day, at which time the right-turn lane next to the tower on John R Road will be closed off with cones.

“Personally, I’m very excited that we’re doing some restoration to the clock tower,” said Mayor Corey Haines. “It’s been there for many years. It serves as a symbol for the 11 Mile corridor. It’s a shame it hasn’t been maintained, but it was very expensive to do so. At the time, there was not much we could do, but now that the DDA has funding, we can do some of those things.

“Now, we’ll be bringing it up to good working order, with new faces, paint, backlighting. It will be a great symbol of progress,” Haines said. “And since it will be programmable, we can work with residents and businesses to make sure it’s not bothersome, only ringing the bells at the times they want. We can even have it play music. I’m excited to see us putting more money into the south side of town, and to see this all come together.”

Madison Heights City Councilman Quinn Wright agreed with the mayor.

“What a great focal point for our downtown area, for both residents and visitors to enjoy,” Wright said. “It gives Madison Heights a unique landmark — something that draws you to the city. I’m happy to see we’ve finally got the budget to make it happen.”